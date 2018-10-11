No big deal, just James O’Keefe with undercover video of staffers and volunteers for Democrat Tennessee Senate candidate Phil Bredesen saying he’s lying about his support for Brett Kavanaugh, that he’ll be a “good Democrat” if elected and that voters in the Volunteer State are “ignorant.” Have a watch:

And he just got Taylor Swift’s endorsement, too. What a pity:

And as you might expect, the O’Keefe’s targets were not eager to appear on camera:

That’s what happens when you’re caught “red handed”:

Game. Over.

Editor’s note: We’ve corrected a typo in the headline and first paragraph. 

***

