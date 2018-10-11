No big deal, just James O’Keefe with undercover video of staffers and volunteers for Democrat Tennessee Senate candidate Phil Bredesen saying he’s lying about his support for Brett Kavanaugh, that he’ll be a “good Democrat” if elected and that voters in the Volunteer State are “ignorant.” Have a watch:

BREAKING: "We don't say that out of these walls." Phil Bredesen's Staff Says He Is Lying About Kavanaugh Vote in Undercover Video. "It's a political move." #SecretsAndLies #TNSenateDebate Full report: https://t.co/F2pH0E0uIm pic.twitter.com/C2tYz4m9Uv — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 11, 2018

And he just got Taylor Swift’s endorsement, too. What a pity:

SIREN: Taylor Swift endorses Senate candidate who said he'd CONFIRM Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/guQPgGsU9B — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 8, 2018

And as you might expect, the O’Keefe’s targets were not eager to appear on camera:

O'Keefe doorstop interviews TN Bredesen staffer who said "this is for the Blue Wave…" "we don’t say that out of these walls," to have Bredesen appear more moderate than he really is. #SecretsAndLies FULL: https://t.co/hZ3GJZsZGP pic.twitter.com/2WOnwVytNc — PVeritas Action (@PVeritas_Action) October 11, 2018

That’s what happens when you’re caught “red handed”:

BOOM, stay tuned… this is going to be intense! I just tried asking the campaign manager for comment and got shoved! They are caught red handed! https://t.co/ZbaWCitHMh — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 11, 2018

Game. Over.

Editor’s note: We’ve corrected a typo in the headline and first paragraph.

