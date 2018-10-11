It appears that white Irish Democrat Robert “Beto” O’Rourke isn’t doing well enough among Hispanic voters in Texas to secure a win come November:

“If Beto could only” do as well among Hispanics as he does in the “white suburbs,” things would be different:

Maybe Dems should have nominated a Hispanic to go up against Rafael “Ted” Cruz? Quinnipiac also has Cruz up big again:

Trending

It’s almost time to call it:

Bonus: Didn’t the GOP say this wouldn’t happen?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeTed CruzTexas