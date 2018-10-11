It appears that white Irish Democrat Robert “Beto” O’Rourke isn’t doing well enough among Hispanic voters in Texas to secure a win come November:

Beto’s likely downfall: lack of Hispanic enthusiasm for him. Leads Cruz 56%-38% w/ Hispanics, but that’s just not good enough for a D to win statewide in TX. https://t.co/llFcScAtM2 — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 11, 2018

“If Beto could only” do as well among Hispanics as he does in the “white suburbs,” things would be different:

If Beto could only combine his likely margins in white suburbs w/ Clinton’s margins/turnout in the Rio Grande Valley & low-income urban cores, #TXSEN would be a helluva tight race. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 11, 2018

Maybe Dems should have nominated a Hispanic to go up against Rafael “Ted” Cruz? Quinnipiac also has Cruz up big again:

It’s almost time to call it:

Quinnipiac University Poll has @BetoORourke stalled at nine points behind @tedcruz 54-45, among likely voters. Quinnipiac's Peter Brown. "The election is far from over, but Sen. Cruz would have to suffer a major collapse for him to lose." — jonathantilove (@JTiloveTX) October 11, 2018

Bonus: Didn’t the GOP say this wouldn’t happen?

Didn't the fabled RNC "autopsy" say this wouldn't happen (ie Hispanics wouldn't vote for a non-amnesty-supporting Republican–it's a threshhold issue!)? @PatrickRuffini https://t.co/hF0O1Heq82 — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) October 11, 2018

