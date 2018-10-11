It appears that white Irish Democrat Robert “Beto” O’Rourke isn’t doing well enough among Hispanic voters in Texas to secure a win come November:
Beto’s likely downfall: lack of Hispanic enthusiasm for him. Leads Cruz 56%-38% w/ Hispanics, but that’s just not good enough for a D to win statewide in TX. https://t.co/llFcScAtM2
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 11, 2018
“If Beto could only” do as well among Hispanics as he does in the “white suburbs,” things would be different:
If Beto could only combine his likely margins in white suburbs w/ Clinton’s margins/turnout in the Rio Grande Valley & low-income urban cores, #TXSEN would be a helluva tight race.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 11, 2018
Maybe Dems should have nominated a Hispanic to go up against Rafael “Ted” Cruz? Quinnipiac also has Cruz up big again:
.@QuinnipiacPoll has @TedCruz up 9 again among likely voters: https://t.co/4V8KHOmoIA #txsen
— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) October 11, 2018
It’s almost time to call it:
Quinnipiac University Poll has @BetoORourke stalled at nine points behind @tedcruz 54-45, among likely voters. Quinnipiac's Peter Brown. "The election is far from over, but Sen. Cruz would have to suffer a major collapse for him to lose."
— jonathantilove (@JTiloveTX) October 11, 2018
Bonus: Didn’t the GOP say this wouldn’t happen?
Didn't the fabled RNC "autopsy" say this wouldn't happen (ie Hispanics wouldn't vote for a non-amnesty-supporting Republican–it's a threshhold issue!)? @PatrickRuffini https://t.co/hF0O1Heq82
— Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) October 11, 2018
***
Related:
Ari Fleischer calls out the 'double standard' after Beto O'Rourke apologizes for 'breasts and buttocks' theater review https://t.co/iS9mXfgb7i
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 2, 2018
Dana Loesch has a pretty good idea why Ted Cruz would want to skip a CNN town hall with Beto O’Rourke https://t.co/AAIcwvKOpL
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 9, 2018
Actor stumping for Beto O’Rourke doesn’t want ‘old white people’ deciding students’ lives … so vote Cruz? https://t.co/VSijinhBtV
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 9, 2018
ICYMI ==. 'Cringe’! Video proves that Beto O’Rourke might have ‘just handed Cruz the election’ (with Hillary’s help?) https://t.co/HJG9s1jhqp
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 9, 2018