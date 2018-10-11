The Pentagon grounded the entire fleet of F-35 fighters and inspections ordered on a “faulty fuel tube within the engine”:

It is expected that the inspections will take 24-48 hours:

According to reports, this faulty tube was responsible for the crash of an F-35 during a training mission last month:

Trending

We still don’t know what went wrong with this tube, however:

The pilot ejected safely from the fighter in September:

International buyers of the fighter have grounded their jets, too:

Pratt and Whitney manufacturers the engines:

The entire fleet was grounded in 2014, but it’s not suspected that the issues are related:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: F-35