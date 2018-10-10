Hurricane Michael intensified to a Category 4 hurricane overnight with “top sustained winds of 130 mph”:

Landfall is expected near Panama City Beach:

The National Hurricane Center put out a warning to expect “life-threatening storm surge” in the area:

And hurricane force winds are expected to extend into Georgia:

No Category 4 storm in recorded history has ever hit the Panhandle:

If you can evacuate, please evacuate:

More from the NHC:

***

