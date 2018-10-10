Hurricane Michael intensified to a Category 4 hurricane overnight with “top sustained winds of 130 mph”:

#Michael is now a fierce Category 4 hurricane, with top sustained winds of 130 mph. It may strengthen even further before landfall. No Cat 4 landfall has occurred in the Florida Panhandle in 167 years of recordkeeping. https://t.co/hbdraUzrT2 pic.twitter.com/JFe4Hh3UlX — Weather Underground (@wunderground) October 10, 2018

Landfall is expected near Panama City Beach:

This morning we will be watching the eye of intense #HurricaneMichael wobble on a NNE course to the coast near Panama City Beach. This is a textbook high-end Category 4 hurricane. pic.twitter.com/Vex57vXGV6 — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) October 10, 2018

The National Hurricane Center put out a warning to expect “life-threatening storm surge” in the area:

A Storm Surge Warning remains in effect for much of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region, where life-threatening storm surge is expected today. Storm surge inundation could reach 9 to 13 feet above ground level between Tyndall Air Force Base and Keaton Beach FL @NHC_Surge pic.twitter.com/7GZU8Ceq3y — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 10, 2018

And hurricane force winds are expected to extend into Georgia:

Hurricane force winds are expected to extend well inland over portions of the Florida Panhandle and portions of southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia as Michael moves inland, where hurricane warnings are in effect. pic.twitter.com/p9IrnFp86A — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 10, 2018

No Category 4 storm in recorded history has ever hit the Panhandle:

#HurricaneMichael expected to be Cat 4 at landfall. #Florida has been hit by 10 Cat 4 in its recorded history and 2 Cat 5's but none of these were in the Panhandle. pic.twitter.com/sKGGvdsDO6 — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) October 10, 2018

If you can evacuate, please evacuate:

This is not going to be good, this storm is likely a Cat 4 now. If you have friends or family in the FL panhandle & big bend area tell them to leave. #Michael #flwx pic.twitter.com/QlvrItTWgn — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) October 10, 2018

More from the NHC:

Here are the 4 AM CDT Key Messages on #Michael pic.twitter.com/EzXC9XqIkC — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 10, 2018

