We’re starting to see some angry at the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh calling for female performers to take a knee when singing the national anthem. Here’s actress Molly Ringwald, for example:

I am calling on either Beyonce, Ariana Grande or Christine Aguilera to sing the National Anthem on bended knee #JustDoIt — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) October 5, 2018

But that would be a big mistake warns Talbert Swan. Here he is warning “white women” that taking a knee “is hijacking a movement you took no risks for”:

White women kneeling during the anthem to protest “rape culture” is highjacking a movement you took no risks for. You didn’t kneel in solidarity to protest the murder of Black people, don’t co opt & make it about your victimization. That’s white supremacy in the name of feminism. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 6, 2018

Let’s just sit back and watch them cannibalize each other:

They’re eating their own. Looks delicious please have some more. https://t.co/l4fbHOMiA6 — I'm no P.J.O'Rourke (@NotPJORourke) October 6, 2018

This is going to be glorious to watch:

So basically, you just put the struggle of white women on par with the oppression of black people. You All Lives Mattered racial oppression and minimized the experience of black people. You may as well go ahead and use the hashtag #AllOppressionsMatter https://t.co/JO0bHA6QU6 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 6, 2018

You see, because “white women” are the problem:

You’re as wrong there’s two left shoes. Here’s a hard dose of reality, white women are part of the system that oppresses black people. they willingly and happily play their role in that system. It’s not the same. Never has been. Never will be.https://t.co/8NzRMTtSg6 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 6, 2018

Isn’t this the “Handmaid’s Tale”? With religious men tell women what to do?

If only there was a word for men empowered by established religion telling women what to do https://t.co/nTEXS4c6Cd — Adam “Halloween Joke” Banks (@adambanksdotcom) October 6, 2018

Although we are seeing some on the left agreeing with him:

A thousand times this. https://t.co/cKxdIofjVr — Jennifer Iannolo (ya-KNOW-low) (@foodphilosophy) October 7, 2018

