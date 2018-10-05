This is a totally normal reaction, right? From Grant Pardee, writer for Vice and The Guardian, among other publications:

DOG OWNERS — Don't waste those bags of your dog's poop! Box & send to: Susan Collins

413 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Washington DC 20510 Joe Manchin

306 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington DC 20510 Every little bit helps feed a spineless senator 🙏https://t.co/aHxqoodWvx — Grant Pardee (@grantpa) October 5, 2018

Of course he says he’s just joking:

And since they’re public addresses, it’s totally cool:

lol those are the publicly available addresses of government representatives, you tool — Grant Pardee (@grantpa) October 5, 2018

We. Shall. See.

Screenshot for posterity:

***

