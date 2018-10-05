This is a totally normal reaction, right? From Grant Pardee, writer for Vice and The Guardian, among other publications:
DOG OWNERS — Don't waste those bags of your dog's poop! Box & send to:
Susan Collins
413 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Washington DC 20510
Joe Manchin
306 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington DC 20510
Every little bit helps feed a spineless senator 🙏https://t.co/aHxqoodWvx
— Grant Pardee (@grantpa) October 5, 2018
Of course he says he’s just joking:
And since they’re public addresses, it’s totally cool:
lol those are the publicly available addresses of government representatives, you tool
— Grant Pardee (@grantpa) October 5, 2018
We. Shall. See.
Screenshot for posterity:
***
Related:
‘I’m angry and I VOTE!’ Jon Favreau gets his a*s HANDED to him by Conservative woman in BRUTAL thread https://t.co/OD9LNFTr5D
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 5, 2018
Irony OVERLOAD! Rob Reiner slams Susan Collins for not respecting ‘rule of law’ by assuming Kavanaugh’s guilty https://t.co/Pqin1X4SSd
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 5, 2018
FFS. Now they're attacking Melania Trump for wearing a pith helmet https://t.co/R1hO2xEfGE
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 5, 2018