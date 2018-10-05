Will Sen. Susan Collins voting “yes” on SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, there will be a number of Dems lining up to take her on come 2020:

But we weren’t expecting to see former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice as one of those names:

And although she doesn’t live in Maine…

Trending

…she does have connections to the state:

From the Bangor Daily News:

Rice, whose grandparents immigrated from Jamaica to Portland, has a strong family connection to Bowdoin, according to the Press Herald. Rice’s mother, Lois Dickson Rice, who died in January 2017, received an honorary degree from the college in 1984, the Press Herald reported. Rice also has four uncles and two cousins who are Bowdoin alumni, the paper reported.

And whoever it is that does take on Sen. Collins, he or she can expect to be well funded, that’s for sure:

Susan Thunderdome: Two Susans enter, one Susan leaves? Not quite yet:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Susan CollinsSusan Rice