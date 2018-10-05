Will Sen. Susan Collins voting “yes” on SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, there will be a number of Dems lining up to take her on come 2020:

who wants to run for Senate in Maine? there will be an army of supporters with you — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) October 5, 2018

But we weren’t expecting to see former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice as one of those names:

And although she doesn’t live in Maine…

…Susan Rice lives in Maine? — OVO Sands (@darrensands) October 5, 2018

…she does have connections to the state:

President Obama's National Security Advisor has Maine roots: https://t.co/r4pEqFGkHe — Jay Borselle (@JayWBZ) October 5, 2018

From the Bangor Daily News:

Rice, whose grandparents immigrated from Jamaica to Portland, has a strong family connection to Bowdoin, according to the Press Herald. Rice’s mother, Lois Dickson Rice, who died in January 2017, received an honorary degree from the college in 1984, the Press Herald reported. Rice also has four uncles and two cousins who are Bowdoin alumni, the paper reported.

And whoever it is that does take on Sen. Collins, he or she can expect to be well funded, that’s for sure:

The page for the crowd-funded effort to back Collins' Democratic challenger has crashed. It crossed $2 million mark right around the time she began speaking. https://t.co/SAmdMxH6pK pic.twitter.com/oul9oWcjlw — Josh Dorner (@JoshDorner) October 5, 2018

Susan Thunderdome: Two Susans enter, one Susan leaves? Not quite yet:

Many thanks for the encourgement. I’m not making any announcements. Like so many Americans, I am deeply disappointed in Senator Collins’ vote for Kavanaugh. Maine and America deserve better. https://t.co/6oGFTFuO1Q — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) October 5, 2018

***

