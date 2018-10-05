The official account for the Women’s March is not happy with Sen. Susan Collins and is calling her a “rape apologist”:

Lest you think this was just some overzealous intern, here’s Sophie Ellman-Golan who does comms for the Women’s March:

MoveOn.org, which was founded to get voters to literally “move on” from attacking Bill Clinton over his treatment of women, is disappointed in Sen. Collins’ vote:

Trending

Did they forget about that?

And Women’s March founder Linda Sarsour thinks this is all just another example of white supremacy at work:

So, shouldn’t we want the presumption of innocence for everyone?

Tune in tomorrow for more antics:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Linda SarsourSusan Collins