The official account for the Women’s March is not happy with Sen. Susan Collins and is calling her a “rape apologist”:

Lest you think this was just some overzealous intern, here’s Sophie Ellman-Golan who does comms for the Women’s March:

.@SenatorCollins and her fellow rape apologists have sent the message that white boys and men can do whatever they want to our bodies — assault us, rape us, abuse us — and that they can lie lie lie about it, and not a damn thing will happen to them. They’ll be rewarded for it. — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) October 5, 2018

MoveOn.org, which was founded to get voters to literally “move on” from attacking Bill Clinton over his treatment of women, is disappointed in Sen. Collins’ vote:

"I have looked up to @SenatorCollins since the early 80s when I learned we, Mainers, had 2 lady senators. Susan, have broken the trust of generations of Maine women today." #VoteThemOut — MoveOn (@MoveOn) October 5, 2018

Did they forget about that?

MoveOn was literally founded to convince people to “move on” from Bill Clinton’s rapes….. https://t.co/BeeQ5yxoc0 — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 6, 2018

And Women’s March founder Linda Sarsour thinks this is all just another example of white supremacy at work:

A white woman Senator is talking about presumption of innocence that is never offered to Black men in America. You are watching white supremacy live on the Senate Floor. #SusanCollins #CancelKanavaugh — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) October 5, 2018

So, shouldn’t we want the presumption of innocence for everyone?

Let's assume this were true. The correct remedy would be to extend the presumption to everyone, not deny it to everyone. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 5, 2018

Tune in tomorrow for more antics:

