Multiple outlets are reporting that Sen. Lisa Murkowski will change her vote from “no” to “present” during tomorrow’s final vote for SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh so that Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) can attend his daughter’s wedding and not have to fly back to D.C. to cast the deciding vote:

All eyes on Joe Manchin again?

Sen. Daines had said he would fly back if needed, so it’s a nice gesture that now he gets to stay in Montana for the event:

Let the healing begin?

