Multiple outlets are reporting that Sen. Lisa Murkowski will change her vote from “no” to “present” during tomorrow’s final vote for SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh so that Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) can attend his daughter’s wedding and not have to fly back to D.C. to cast the deciding vote:

Lisa Murkowski says she is a NO, but that she will vote present tomorrow because Steve Daines is at his daughter’s wedding and it won’t change the outcome of the vote, per @jason_donner — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 6, 2018

.@LisaMurkowski says since it will not change the outcome she will vote "present" instead of "no" tomorrow as a courtesy so that her colleague @SteveGaines does not have to fly back from his daughter's wedding in Montana tomorrow — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 6, 2018

All eyes on Joe Manchin again?

That won’t change the outcome, as she says, but I believe it will make Joe Manchin the deciding vote in the congressional record. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 6, 2018

Sen. Daines had said he would fly back if needed, so it’s a nice gesture that now he gets to stay in Montana for the event:

Just cast my vote for Judge Kavanaugh getting him one step closer onto #SCOTUS. We spoke last night, and I assured him, I will be back to vote YES this weekend if needed. Looking forward to calling Judge Kavanaugh, Justice Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/KzfdX2HIMc — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) October 5, 2018

Let the healing begin?

On Senate floor, @lisamurkowski confirms she will vote against the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh on Saturday, but in the final tally will ask that her vote be recorded as "present." Also voices hope that the Senate can "return to a less rancorous confirmation process." pic.twitter.com/fZB11Otiga — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 6, 2018

