A family member of Leland Keyser accused Dr. Christine Blasey Ford of throwing her “under the bus” when she named Keyser as a potential corroborating witness to her alleged sexual assault by SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh:

Leland Keyser family member: 'It really felt a lot like Christine was the one called to the principal's office to give an account of something and just threw her under the bus. You know, just reached for a name.' Smash the smear machine.

https://t.co/k2XCvG0vcI — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 3, 2018

Um, why wasn’t this on CNN and MSNBC?

Definitely the quote of the day. Did any U.S. media pick it up??? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 4, 2018

The family member noted Keyer’s numerous health problems, saying “it’s quite convenient that she named the person who is frankly probably the least physically capable of all of them to stand up and be subjected to questioning or give her account”:

Keyser's loved one noted: 'I think it's quite convenient that she named the person who is frankly probably the least physically capable of all of them to stand up and be subjected to questioning or give her account.' — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 4, 2018

But these health problems did not affect Keyser’s memory:

The family member went on to explain that the 'health challenges' faced by Keyser have not impaired her memory. But they admitted that being caught up in the Kavanaugh scandal has proved physically trying at a time when Keyser is not in good health. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 4, 2018

One ugly incident noted by The Daily Mail was an open letter that targeted Keyser using the death of her boyfriend to try to guilt her into corroborating Ford’s claim:

The letter, written by Sara Corcoran, publisher of National Courts Monitor who knew Keyser in her youth, recalled the day in July 1988 when Keyser’s boyfriend dived into the shallow end of the swimming pool at Columbia Country Club. He broke his neck and died. Corcoran wrote: ‘I remember how you suffered…. sometimes it seems like it is easier to remain silent, but I also feel you know where the house was and who was there.’ She stated: ‘There was nothing you could have done to save Bill from the fate that awaited him, but you can save Christine.’

“Brutal” puts it mildly:

HERE’S the victim. What the hell is wrong with the woman sending an open letter regarding the death of a former boyfriend? This is brutal stuff. — Angela*ArticleV+TermLimits (@Iloveperfumeso) October 3, 2018

Yep:

Really sick. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 4, 2018

