A family member of Leland Keyser accused Dr. Christine Blasey Ford of throwing her “under the bus” when she named Keyser as a potential corroborating witness to her alleged sexual assault by SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh:

Um, why wasn’t this on CNN and MSNBC?

The family member noted Keyer’s numerous health problems, saying “it’s quite convenient that she named the person who is frankly probably the least physically capable of all of them to stand up and be subjected to questioning or give her account”:

Trending

But these health problems did not affect Keyser’s memory:

One ugly incident noted by The Daily Mail was an open letter that targeted Keyser using the death of her boyfriend to try to guilt her into corroborating Ford’s claim:

The letter, written by Sara Corcoran, publisher of National Courts Monitor who knew Keyser in her youth, recalled the day in July 1988 when Keyser’s boyfriend dived into the shallow end of the swimming pool at Columbia Country Club. He broke his neck and died.

Corcoran wrote: ‘I remember how you suffered…. sometimes it seems like it is easier to remain silent, but I also feel you know where the house was and who was there.’

She stated: ‘There was nothing you could have done to save Bill from the fate that awaited him, but you can save Christine.’

“Brutal” puts it mildly:

Yep:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughChristine Blasey Ford