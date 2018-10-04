Sen. Susan Collins, while not saying how she’ll vote on SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, broke with Dems and said the supplemental FBI report “appears to be a very thorough investigation”:

Senator Susan Collins on the FBI probe into Kavanaugh: "It appears to be a very thorough investigation, but I am going back later today to personally read the interviews. That's really all I have to say right now." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 4, 2018

A “no” vote from Sen. Collins was “critical” for Dems to block Kavanaugh:

Meanwhile, Sen. Susan Collins, a critical vote on Kavanaugh, says it appears to be a thorough investigation. https://t.co/WSL25VCHf6 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 4, 2018

***

Related:

Can’t be SERIOUS! Feinstein and Schumer’s statement on FBI investigation into Kavanaugh DUMBER than we thought possible https://t.co/ZvBtIveJEE — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 4, 2018

MOVE those goal posts! Dick Durbin narrative shifts QUICKLY after FBI’s Kavanaugh report blows up in Dems’ faces https://t.co/vESwhrPXX6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 4, 2018