Sen. Susan Collins, while not saying how she’ll vote on SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, broke with Dems and said the supplemental FBI report “appears to be a very thorough investigation”:
Senator Susan Collins on the FBI probe into Kavanaugh: "It appears to be a very thorough investigation, but I am going back later today to personally read the interviews. That's really all I have to say right now."
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 4, 2018
A “no” vote from Sen. Collins was “critical” for Dems to block Kavanaugh:
Meanwhile, Sen. Susan Collins, a critical vote on Kavanaugh, says it appears to be a thorough investigation. https://t.co/WSL25VCHf6
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 4, 2018
***
Related:
Can’t be SERIOUS! Feinstein and Schumer’s statement on FBI investigation into Kavanaugh DUMBER than we thought possible https://t.co/ZvBtIveJEE
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 4, 2018
MOVE those goal posts! Dick Durbin narrative shifts QUICKLY after FBI’s Kavanaugh report blows up in Dems’ faces https://t.co/vESwhrPXX6
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 4, 2018
'It's over': Sen. Chuck Grassley declares 'No hint of misconduct' in supplemental FBI report https://t.co/ySfSu6iMQj
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 4, 2018