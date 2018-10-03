Just to update you on a story that was posted last night, Monica McLean, a retired FBI agent and friend of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, denied that she received any “assistance whatsoever in connection with a polygraph exam”:

Dr. Ford’s ex-boyfriend had submitted a sworn statement saying Dr. Ford had coached McLean on how to beat the test:

And this morning’s statement from McClean will not exactly put this issue to bed. How did the ex-boyfriend know McClean’s name, for example?

Trending

There are still questions here:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughChristine Blasey Ford