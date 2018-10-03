Just to update you on a story that was posted last night, Monica McLean, a retired FBI agent and friend of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, denied that she received any “assistance whatsoever in connection with a polygraph exam”:

New: Ford’s team releases statement from Monica McLean, the Ford friend cited in an ex-boyfriend’s anonymous statement to senators. Story tk at @politico pic.twitter.com/7SRpHhGprx — Elana Schor (@eschor) October 3, 2018

Dr. Ford’s ex-boyfriend had submitted a sworn statement saying Dr. Ford had coached McLean on how to beat the test:

Report: Christine Blasey Ford’s ex-boyfriend says she coached a friend on taking a polygraph, more https://t.co/s35s9X8ybH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 3, 2018

And this morning’s statement from McClean will not exactly put this issue to bed. How did the ex-boyfriend know McClean’s name, for example?

Right. Because what are the chances that Christine’s ex boyfriend just happened to know that Monica McClean— whose name had NEVER been mentioned prior— had to submit to polygraph tests for FBI screenings? LOL— Christine Blasey Ford is a LIAR. She got CAUGHT. https://t.co/0HHOP9Evlx — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 3, 2018

There are still questions here:

Ah this is the point.https://t.co/CpJvn4VTZW I'd want to ask the person who wrote the letter whether she explained how the polygraph works in general terms (to help her feel comfortable with it) or coached her on how to beat it. Also would like to ask Ford directly. — Yehuda Katz 🥨 (@wycats) October 3, 2018

***

Related:

Hugh Hewitt and Ari Fleischer SLAP DOWN latest media narrative that Trump 'mocked' Dr. Ford at rally https://t.co/RLmi4iHi7H — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 3, 2018

Hugh Hewitt and Ari Fleischer SLAP DOWN latest media narrative that Trump 'mocked' Dr. Ford at rally https://t.co/RLmi4iHi7H — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 3, 2018

‘Misleading AF’: WaPo journalist maintains Ford claims she was attacked at party ‘matching’ July 1 gathering https://t.co/O3CjXBqQpK — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 3, 2018