Celebrity porn lawyer Michael Avenatti shared a new sworn statement against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh from an unnamed woman who attended an unnamed high school in the Washington, D.C. area who says she personally witnessed Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, spike the punch at house parties.

Screenshots of these two tweets because he’s locked his account again for some reason:

And here’s the two-page sworn statement:

This is getting tiresome. It’s impossible to gauge how seriously to take this when 1. there’s no verifying information in the sworn statement and 2. Avenatti won’t even allow people to easily share the sworn statement on Twitter because of his locked account.

