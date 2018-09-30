Multiple news outlets are reporting Sunday night that Deborah Ramirez, the 2nd woman to come forward who accused SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her at a party, spoke with the FBI today:

The FBI reportedly spoke with Kavanaugh accuser Deborah Ramirez on Sunday. Ramirez reportedly supplied the FBI with the names of witnesses. https://t.co/79PCVmkug6 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 30, 2018

But it’s not clear what she told the agents…

NBC News reported that “Ramirez gave the FBI a list of witnesses whom she says corroborate her claim”:

JUST IN: Deborah Ramirez spoke with FBI today as part of its investigation into sexual assault and misconduct claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a source confirms to NBC News. Ramirez gave the FBI a list of witnesses whom she says corroborate her claim. — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 1, 2018

NBC News used these exact words in an article as well:

A source confirmed to NBC News that Ramirez spoke with the FBI on Sunday, and she provided investigators with a list of witnesses she says corroborate her claim.

But BuzzFeed reported that Ramirez “gave them a list of people she believes were at the Yale dorm party”:

The FBI has spoken to Deborah Ramirez, who gave them a list of people she believes were at the Yale dorm party where she says Brett Kavanaugh exposed himself, according to a source familiar with the investigation. https://t.co/G1Pjfo2cbh — grace wyler (@grace_lightning) October 1, 2018

CNN is going with “potential witnesses”:

CNN’s @Arianedevogue reporting that the FBI spoke with Deborah Ramirez on Sunday. Ramirez supplied the FBI with the names of potential witnesses. Ramirez accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her at a party when he was a Freshman at Yale. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) September 30, 2018

There’s a huge difference obviously between a list that “corroborates” and a list of people who “may” have been “potential witnesses” at the party, because the later — which seems to be correct — means this is just a big fishing expedition.

