Remember this big BOMBSHELL yesterday that said the American Bar Association called for a delay in a vote on SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh? From the New York Times:

The A.B.A. request was made on Thursday evening in a letter from the association’s president, Robert M. Carlson, to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s chairman, Charles E. Grassley, an Iowa Republican, and Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, the senior Democrat on the panel. The bar association urged that senators vote on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination “only after an appropriate background check into the allegations made by Professor Blasey and others is completed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” the letter said. The call for a pause is significant not just because of the bar association’s clout in the legal community, but because an A.B.A. committee had said unanimously a month ago that Judge Kavanaugh was “well qualified” for the Supreme Court, its highest possible designation.

Senate Dems jumped all over it:

The American Bar Association does not make decisions like this lightly. A neutral, professional FBI investigation is our best path forward on the Kavanaugh nomination. https://t.co/3R5gbJozdf — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 28, 2018

But, surprise! It was Fake News.

The Senate Judiciary Committee released this letter on Friday from the ABA stating that Robert Carlson, the President of the American Bar Association who wrote the letter, didn’t get the it approved by the committee that actually votes on this sort of thing and that the ABA’s rating of Judge Kavanaugh “is not affected”:

“The correspondence by Robert Carlson, President of the American Bar Association…was not received by the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary prior to its issuance…The ABA’s rating for Judge Kavanaugh is not affected by Mr. Carlson’s letter.” pic.twitter.com/d8oYYGFcK1 — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 28, 2018

Which all means Judge Kavanaugh STILL has the ABA’s highest rating:

This is a big deal. The ABA previously gave Kavanaugh its highest rating of unanimous, "well-qualified" for the Supreme Court. Today changed that. https://t.co/TqMdohC2y0 — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) September 28, 2018

