The official Twitter account for the Women’s March thanked Sen. Jeff Flake for his move today to get the FBI to reopen its background investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh by calling the Arizona Republican a “rape apologist”:

They even made a graphic for it, too:

And equally as ugly, the UltraViolet feminist group has a bogus PR statement out from an anonymous Capitol Police officer that says Sen. Flake is “potentially pressing charges” against the women who cornered him in an elevator this morning:

Buckle up. There’s another week of this:

