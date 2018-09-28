The official Twitter account for the Women’s March thanked Sen. Jeff Flake for his move today to get the FBI to reopen its background investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh by calling the Arizona Republican a “rape apologist”:

Every @SenateGOP member of the judiciary — including @JeffFlake — voted to support moving the confirmation to Brett Kavanaugh out of committee and to a full senate vote. Flake claims he won’t support Kavanaugh without an FBI investigation, but still voted to recommend him… https://t.co/kMWmciyhA8 — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 28, 2018

Here’s what this @senjudiciary vote has told us: Every @SenateGOP on @senjudiciary is a rape apologist. If you vote to put an alleged rapist on the court, if you argue that he has still earned his place in the halls of power after abusing women, you are a rape apologist. — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 28, 2018

They even made a graphic for it, too:

And equally as ugly, the UltraViolet feminist group has a bogus PR statement out from an anonymous Capitol Police officer that says Sen. Flake is “potentially pressing charges” against the women who cornered him in an elevator this morning:

BREAKING: @JeffFlake is potentially pressing charges against two sexual assault survivors and UltraViolet members who confronted him on his way into the hearing earlier today. This is shameful and cowardly. We will fight these potential charges. https://t.co/AndmnaWeAA pic.twitter.com/ayWBsuS5dn — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) September 28, 2018

Buckle up. There’s another week of this:

I'm sure dragging it out for another week will make things less ugly and less divisive — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 28, 2018

***

Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford's attorney respond to reopened FBI background investigation https://t.co/qCQIgRicw2 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 28, 2018