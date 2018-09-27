Just to follow up on our post from earlier today, Sen. Lindsey Graham says the stories from two other men who have come forward to admit they had assaulted Dr. Christine Blasey Ford aren’t credible:

.@LindseyGrahamSC on the two men who have come forward claiming they may have been the man who assaulted Ford: “One’s crazy as a loon, I don’t believe the other one. I’m not going to play this game.” pic.twitter.com/zxxg5dbXP4 — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) September 27, 2018

