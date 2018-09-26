SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh has released the May, June, July and August pages from his 1982 calendar ahead of Thursday’s Senate Judiciary hearing, via CNN’s Jake Tapper:

Judge Kavanaugh’s 1982 calendar, submitted to Senate Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/VxzMQvgxNE — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 26, 2018

5 pages total:

***

