SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh has released the May, June, July and August pages from his 1982 calendar ahead of Thursday’s Senate Judiciary hearing, via CNN’s Jake Tapper:
Judge Kavanaugh’s 1982 calendar, submitted to Senate Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/VxzMQvgxNE
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 26, 2018
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 26, 2018
5 pages total:
***
