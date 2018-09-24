Breaking news:

SCOOP: Rod Rosenstein has verbally resigned to John Kelly. https://t.co/EoJRxueXvI — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 24, 2018

According to Axios’ sources, Rosenstein did this in anticipation of getting fired by the president:

BREAKING: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has verbally resigned to Chief of Staff John Kelly in anticipation of being fired by President Trump, according to a source with direct knowledge. https://t.co/CYrag48dtQ — Axios (@axios) September 24, 2018

Second report from ABC News’ Mike Levine:

Source says Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is currently on his way to the White House, expecting to be fired once he gets there. — Mike Levine (@MLevineReports) September 24, 2018

Big, if true. Because this could mean the end to the Mueller probe:

If Rosenstein is out, means Trump could replace him with someone who might not have any qualms firing Mueller (Rosenstein is the one who tapped Mueller to lead the Russia probe). — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) September 24, 2018

FWIW, Trump was non-committal when asked about it during his Sunday radio interview with Geraldo:

Trump to Geraldo on whether he'll fire Rosenstein: "I don't want to comment on it. I don't want to comment on it until I get all the facts. … But certainly it's being looked at in terms of what took place, if anything took place, and I'll make a determination sometime later" https://t.co/yA7qj8gvZv — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 24, 2018

We’ll keep you posted.

Update 1. CNN confirms:

Senior WH official now telling @CNN Rosenstein has submitted his resignation to Chief of Staff John Kelly. — Donna Borak (@donnaborak) September 24, 2018

Update 2. Accepted:

BREAKING: Rosenstein’s offer to resign as deputy attorney general has been accepted by the White House, according to a person familiar with the matter https://t.co/vRPochbGj2 pic.twitter.com/lBRdbA1v73 — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) September 24, 2018

Update 3: Not so fast?

.@PeteWilliamsNBC reports on @MSNBC that Rod Rosenstein is on his way to the White House. He has been summoned to the W.H. The W.H. is saying Rosenstein will resign. But it's Pete's understanding that he will not resign and that if the W.H. wants him out, he'll have to be fired. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 24, 2018

.@washingtonpost reporting only that #Rosenstein has offered his resignation in expectation of being fired, but that he has not yet resigned.https://t.co/x5jD0eHN7p — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 24, 2018

Update 4. Bret Baier joins with NBC News:

Update 5. The situation is fluid, to say the least:

NEWS- per source familiar, rod rosenstein is still the deputy attorney general as of right now. he had a previously scheduled meeting at the WH at 12p, which he is at right now. the axios report that he verbally resigned is false, though there was a conversation over the wknd. — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) September 24, 2018

SOURCE- it is becoming less likely that rod rosenstein is out of his job as deputy attorney general by day’s end. — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) September 24, 2018

Update 6: Never mind!

Statement from ⁦@PressSec⁩ on Rosenstein. Looks like he is not being fired today pic.twitter.com/Ck8dFrmqwF — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) September 24, 2018

Editor’s note: We’ve updated this post and changed the headline.

