On Drudge Report right now:

Oh boy. Drudge saying that another woman is about to come out against Kavanaugh in a new Ronan Farrow/Jane Meyer story. pic.twitter.com/P17RbAE5DL — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 23, 2018

And now this update. Somehow the story involves a woman who is allegedly in the #NeverTrump camp and a sex toy. From Drudge:

The latest episode of Swamp… pic.twitter.com/sskvoUAMww — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) September 23, 2018

Screenshot:

We’ll keep you posted with updates.

Update 1. Was Michael Avenatti involved? It sure sounds like it:

I do not bluff. I deliver. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

He had been teasing that more was about to drop over on his Twitter feed:

What happens at Georgetown Prep does not stay at Georgetown Prep. #Truth #Courage #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

And to those that have criticized our media strategy: this will be yet another example of why we used it – because it works! — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

All indications are that Dr. Ford is not alone. Buckle up – that includes you Mark Judge. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

Update 2. Kavanaugh’s friend, Mark Judge, is somehow tied to all of it:

I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

