Earlier today we told you that Sen. Charles Grassley gave Christine Blasey Ford’s legal team until 10:00 p.m. tonight to respond or else the Judiciary Committee would just vote on the Kavanaugh nomination on Monday.

With about 30 minutes to go until the deadline, Ford’s lawyers just released a statement asking for another day to respond:

NEW: Dr. Ford’s attorneys ask Judiciary for another day for Ford to consider latest offer for Wednesday hearing (Grassley said earlier 10pm tonight for a “response” or the committee would vote Monday) — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) September 22, 2018

Today’s deadline is “completely inappropriate,” the said:

#SCOTUS nominee accuser's lawyers respond to @ChuckGrassley, telling him his demands, full of misstatements, are "completely inappropriate" and do not allow Dr. Ford appropriate time to respond, request "an additional day" for her to make her decision. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) September 22, 2018

And “Our modest request is that she be given an additional day to make her decision”:

BREAKING: In email from Dr Ford’s Attorney to the Senate Judiciary Cmte, they ask that they be given another day to consider @ChuckGrassley’s counteroffer about a Hearing with Kavanaugh next Wednesday, instead of adhering to the 10pm deadline set by Grassley: pic.twitter.com/Fx6jI9du1h — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 22, 2018

Full letter here:

Christine Blasey Ford’s attorney responds to Senate Judiciary Chair Grassley’s deadline: “Our modest request is that she be given an additional day to make her decision.” pic.twitter.com/Pn537QDanu — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) September 22, 2018

We’ll keep you posted.

***

