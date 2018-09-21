Earlier today we told you that Sen. Charles Grassley gave Christine Blasey Ford’s legal team until 10:00 p.m. tonight to respond or else the Judiciary Committee would just vote on the Kavanaugh nomination on Monday.

With about 30 minutes to go until the deadline, Ford’s lawyers just released a statement asking for another day to respond:

Today’s deadline is “completely inappropriate,” the said:

And “Our modest request is that she be given an additional day to make her decision”:

Full letter here:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

