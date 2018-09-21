Brian Karem, Playboy’s White House correspondent, is reporting that the Montgomery County, MD police department is prepared to investigate SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh if/when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford comes in and files a complaint:

BREAKING: Montgomery MD PD Chief Tom Manger confirms will investigate sexual allegations against Brett Kavanaugh if a complaint is filed. ⁦@CNN⁩ ⁦@ChrisCuomo⁩ pic.twitter.com/JDo30ZVPJn — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 22, 2018

According to a report in The Intercept, Maryland has no statute of limitations if police and prosecutors decide that the incident in question was an attempted rape:

In Maryland, there is no statute of limitations for rape or attempted rape and the alleged incident took place in suburban Montgomery County, outside Washington, D.C.

But the police or state’s attorney can’t do anything until/if Dr. Ford comes to them:

Ramon Korionoff, public affairs officer for the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, told The Intercept that “at this point, we’re refraining from commenting. We don’t want to confirm or deny if there’s an investigation.” He added that “we’re just awaiting an investigation if the police have something. When there’s something the police have brought to us, we’ll address it at that time.” Officer Rick Goodale, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, told The Intercept that since “nobody has come forward to report any allegation or incident,” they can’t start an investigation. “We can’t have an investigation without a victim,” he added.

We should note that this is not exactly breaking news:

BREAKING: Every PD Chief in America confirms will investigate criminal allegations against anyone if a complaint is filed. @CNN @ChrisCuomo https://t.co/YfrHpdt6XM — Jitney Guy (@JitneyGuy) September 22, 2018

And now we wait:

'If a complaint is filed.' https://t.co/CnMfmbZl4f — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 22, 2018

Next week should be a blast…

