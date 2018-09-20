A group of protesters showed up at the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley in D.C. this morning:

They’re there in support of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford:

Showtime is there as well with a film crew:

But sitting there really works up the appetite!

Lunch break!

Exit question: Who paid?

***

Tags: Brett Kavanaughchuck grassley