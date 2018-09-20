A group of protesters showed up at the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley in D.C. this morning:

A group of protesters continue to stand in @ChuckGrassley’s office. Refuse to leave. Telling stories about sexual abuse to a staffer behind the front desk. pic.twitter.com/rMYSwr6mIe — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 20, 2018

They’re there in support of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford:

Protesters in @ChuckGrassley’s office are wearing buttons that say they believe Kavanaugh accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. pic.twitter.com/k5W2ShAW75 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 20, 2018

Showtime is there as well with a film crew:

There is a @Showtime video crew present inside @ChuckGrassley’s office, covering the Kavanaugh protesters. So far no police interference. pic.twitter.com/WU0fDwLw2i — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 20, 2018

But sitting there really works up the appetite!

Protesters in @ChuckGrassley’s office are now bringing in sandwiches and chips to eat inside. Police have now entered the office. pic.twitter.com/mFtiIyt38Y — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 20, 2018

Lunch break!

WATCH: Lunch time in @ChuckGrassley’s office. Dozens of protesters begin to sit down and eat. Police have now left the office. pic.twitter.com/0leX3g3wjN — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 20, 2018

Exit question: Who paid?

Who is paying for this?

Dozens of leftist protesters get lunch CATERED FOR THEM while staging a sit in at Grassley's office, turning the Senator's office into an all-you-can eat buffet line.

BTW – Grassley staff tell me the Senator is not even in town. https://t.co/Lx2Q4BjlI1 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 20, 2018

