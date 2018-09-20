A group of protesters showed up at the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley in D.C. this morning:
A group of protesters continue to stand in @ChuckGrassley’s office. Refuse to leave. Telling stories about sexual abuse to a staffer behind the front desk. pic.twitter.com/rMYSwr6mIe
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 20, 2018
They’re there in support of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford:
Protesters in @ChuckGrassley’s office are wearing buttons that say they believe Kavanaugh accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. pic.twitter.com/k5W2ShAW75
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 20, 2018
Showtime is there as well with a film crew:
There is a @Showtime video crew present inside @ChuckGrassley’s office, covering the Kavanaugh protesters. So far no police interference. pic.twitter.com/WU0fDwLw2i
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 20, 2018
But sitting there really works up the appetite!
Protesters in @ChuckGrassley’s office are now bringing in sandwiches and chips to eat inside. Police have now entered the office. pic.twitter.com/mFtiIyt38Y
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 20, 2018
Lunch break!
WATCH: Lunch time in @ChuckGrassley’s office. Dozens of protesters begin to sit down and eat. Police have now left the office. pic.twitter.com/0leX3g3wjN
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 20, 2018
Exit question: Who paid?
Who is paying for this?
Dozens of leftist protesters get lunch CATERED FOR THEM while staging a sit in at Grassley's office, turning the Senator's office into an all-you-can eat buffet line.
BTW – Grassley staff tell me the Senator is not even in town. https://t.co/Lx2Q4BjlI1
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 20, 2018
***
Related:
Alan Dershowitz explains why Christine Blasey Ford 'has to show up on Monday' (Hint: It's looking BAD for Dems) https://t.co/yxmeGwLowL
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 20, 2018
Boo hoo HOO! Eric Swalwell makes an AS*HOLE of himself taunting Susan Collins for being threatened, DELETES it (we got it!) https://t.co/OeBivRQU7e
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 20, 2018
NBC News rewrote its article on Cristina King Miranda, but left out one important detail https://t.co/NwPg6DrTAA
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 20, 2018
Fawn-tastic! WaPo reporter shares excitement caused by Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'looking fab' on shuttle https://t.co/tS2OhjkN8G
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 20, 2018