Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera came to the defense of President Donald Trump and his remarks casting doubt on the official revised death toll from Hurricane Maria on Puerto Rico:

“They say all these people died in the storm in Puerto Rico, yet 70% of the power was out before the storm. So when did people start dying? At what point do you recognize that what they are doing is a political agenda couched in the nice language of journalism?” @GeraldoRivera — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2018

More from Rivera noting that the infrastructure on Puerto Rico has been bad for long before Trump took office:

#PuertoRicans are American citizens by birth-yet those outside tourist areas & select suburbs live in an essentially 3rd World country w fragile to non existent infrastructure Colony must become a state, so islanders have rights guaranteed by their Constitution-our constitution — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 14, 2018

BTW on my paternal grandma’s side, we trace our heritage to now extinct Taino Indians-island’s original residents-off-shoot of Carib Tribe. I’m 10% aboriginal-Puerto Rico is in my blood. It needs more than political sniping-It needs finally to be not possessed but accepted by USA — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 14, 2018

Rivera has also been critical of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA):

@ShepNewsTeam just interviewed sincerely engaged leader of #DukeEnergy. His teams have already restored power for many of 400,000+ who have lost power. Contrast to #PREPA in #PuertoRico where incompetent crooks who drove utility into bankruptcy then ran for cover when grid failed — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 14, 2018

And he called out Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper and Chris Haynes for not mentioning all of the PREPA problems as a major factor in the island’s inability to rebuild quickly:

pal @AC360 @JakeTapper & @ChrisBHaynes never mention criminal negligence of #PREPA because it doesn’t fit the @realDonaldTrump has blood on his hands narrative. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 14, 2018

But this really isn’t surprising for Rivera as he’s been tweeting about corruption on Puerto Rico and PREPA since the hurricane hit last September:

Don't blame @realDonaldTrump Blame 2 historic storms back to back & blame #PREPA the bankrupt criminally incompetent ElectricPowerAuthority — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 29, 2017

This should still happen, by the way:

#FBI must probe-get indictments-arrest & prosecute thieves who bled #PREPA dry. They condemned Island to darkness & disruption after storm — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 17, 2017

