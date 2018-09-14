Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera came to the defense of President Donald Trump and his remarks casting doubt on the official revised death toll from Hurricane Maria on Puerto Rico:

More from Rivera noting that the infrastructure on Puerto Rico has been bad for long before Trump took office:

Rivera has also been critical of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA):

Trending

And he called out Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper and Chris Haynes for not mentioning all of the PREPA problems as a major factor in the island’s inability to rebuild quickly:

But this really isn’t surprising for Rivera as he’s been tweeting about corruption on Puerto Rico and PREPA since the hurricane hit last September:

This should still happen, by the way:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Geraldo RiveraPuerto RicoTrump