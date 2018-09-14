Here’s some of the more powerful videos we’ve come across today on now Tropical Storm Florence…

Firefighters were seen consoling each other and then praying during a rescue in Wilmington, NC where a mother and her infant were killed when a tree fell on their home:

Firefighters pray and console each other outside a Wilmington home that a large tree crashed through. Two people are still trapped inside. Their conditions are unknown: https://t.co/vnrDaUVyql #Florence #StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/2s43meXL99 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) September 14, 2018

Police officers in Myrtle Beach, SC rescued these American flags that were left out in the storm:

As Florence began to batter Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a couple of officers saw a partially downed American flag and decided to do something before it became battered as well. pic.twitter.com/iTKcAX0Z7M — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) September 15, 2018

And earlier in the day, the Cajun Navy was out in New Bern, NC making rescues:

Video: Cajun Navy rescuing residents from rapidly rising tidal surge in New Bern, NC from #HurricaneFlorence @breakingweather @accuweather pic.twitter.com/DBprKV8O9b — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 14, 2018

***

Related:

WATCH: Shirtless Florida man with American flag returns to battle Hurricane Florence https://t.co/TVHNzqlhlP — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 14, 2018

BREAKING: Flash Flood Emergency issued for Carteret, Jones, Craven and Pamlico counties #Florence https://t.co/UAtBEamKCd — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 15, 2018

The New York Times has actually found a way to make Hurricane Florence about racism https://t.co/zPObFhVnSk — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 14, 2018