Here’s some of the more powerful videos we’ve come across today on now Tropical Storm Florence…
Firefighters were seen consoling each other and then praying during a rescue in Wilmington, NC where a mother and her infant were killed when a tree fell on their home:
Firefighters pray and console each other outside a Wilmington home that a large tree crashed through. Two people are still trapped inside. Their conditions are unknown: https://t.co/vnrDaUVyql #Florence #StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/2s43meXL99
— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) September 14, 2018
Police officers in Myrtle Beach, SC rescued these American flags that were left out in the storm:
As Florence began to batter Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a couple of officers saw a partially downed American flag and decided to do something before it became battered as well. pic.twitter.com/iTKcAX0Z7M
— WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) September 15, 2018
And earlier in the day, the Cajun Navy was out in New Bern, NC making rescues:
Video: Cajun Navy rescuing residents from rapidly rising tidal surge in New Bern, NC from #HurricaneFlorence @breakingweather @accuweather pic.twitter.com/DBprKV8O9b
— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 14, 2018
