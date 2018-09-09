President Donald Trump wished Hillary Clinton a happy anniversary on Sunday to help the failed presidential candidate commemorate one of her biggest gaffes from the 2016 campaign…
Yes, today is the two-year-anniversary of “basket of deplorables”:
Happy Anniversary! #ProudDeplorable pic.twitter.com/iHyeu5a8DD
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018
HA!
***
Related:
'NOT The Onion': James Comey frowns upon deplorable deep state skeptics living in a bubble of delusion https://t.co/faxROmYRju
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 23, 2018
What bias? John Harwood says to believe those who put 'deplorable' in their Twitter handles https://t.co/FXp9BRE5fq
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 28, 2018
CNN SPINS for Hillary Clinton’s DEPLORABLE comments on Americans in India (corrected) https://t.co/IkwdKj3OMV
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 13, 2018