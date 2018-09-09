We told you just yesterday how Benjamin Wittes, the Resistance fave and friend of James Comey known for his baby canon tweets whenever there’s bad news about Trump, took apart the perjury claims against Brett Kavanaugh in epic fashion:

He is NOT a liar, FULL STOP! Resistance fave Ben Wittes takes perjury claims against Kavanaugh APART in EPIC thread https://t.co/V8z1VvBipy — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 9, 2018

Well, the libs who used to love him for his baby cannon tweets have now turned on him over his pro-Kavanaugh truth which has caused him to take a break (of sorts) from Twitter:

PSA: I’m off Twitter until further notice. I’ll use it only for booms and for things I want to say. I’ll use it as a news source. I’m not going to read any mentions. I’m not going to respond to anyone. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 9, 2018

LOL! Um, only using Twitter “for booms and things I want to say” and as a “news source: while not paying attention to your mentions is literally how most people use Twitter. Some break, as his former lib allies so rightly point out:

“I’ll use it only for booms” is a legitimate contender for the most insufferable thing to ever be tweeted. And that is an Everest of stupidity to summit. https://t.co/nzsuKIWr51 — Ross Maghielse (@Maghielse) September 10, 2018

Turns out defending a powerful liar by pointing out he’s a nice guy when you’re palling around socially doesn’t go over well https://t.co/lowtXyLX9K — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2018

when you absolutely, unequivocally have NOT been owned https://t.co/UQbdfNhOmt — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 10, 2018

Thankfully, he confirmed he will continue to use Twitter for his "booms." Those .gif cannons have been such an elevating, profund and illuminating contribution to the discourse – of the kind only DC think tank "scholars" are capable – that it would be unbearable to lose those. https://t.co/HgxTWY0BVO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 9, 2018

I too will be off Twitter except for the things I want to do on Twitter. So I’ll feign as though I’m so exasperated with Twitter, but will continue to use Twitter. Thanks for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/E244xANOOI — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 9, 2018

Unhinged.

