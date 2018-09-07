If you were on Twitter today, you no doubt saw this story of Elon Musk apparently smoking pot while on the Joe Rogan podcast on Thursday:

Well, now for the ramifications…

Not only did Tesla shares get crushed today:

But now the Air Force is reportedly investigating Musk’s apparent pot use as Space X is a government contractor and “marijuana use is prohibited for people with government security clearance”:

A “source” told CNBC the same thing:

And:

But there’s conflicting information out there:

