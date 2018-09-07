If you were on Twitter today, you no doubt saw this story of Elon Musk apparently smoking pot while on the Joe Rogan podcast on Thursday:

Elon Musk smokes weed, talks flamethrowers on Joe Rogan podcast https://t.co/kDrAiBcCtM pic.twitter.com/pTnj5poAZJ — CNET (@CNET) September 7, 2018

Well, now for the ramifications…

Not only did Tesla shares get crushed today:

Tesla’s stock price fell more than 6 percent Friday as two more executives left the electric automaker and CEO Elon Musk appeared to smoke marijuana on a podcast. https://t.co/JB8sANbSiI — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) September 7, 2018

But now the Air Force is reportedly investigating Musk’s apparent pot use as Space X is a government contractor and “marijuana use is prohibited for people with government security clearance”:

SCOOP: After inquiries by @FoxBusiness i am told that the @usairforce has begun to look into @elonmusk's pot-smoking during @joerogan interview. at issue: @SpaceX is a government contractor and marijuana use is prohibited for people w govt security clearance — stay tuned — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) September 7, 2018

A “source” told CNBC the same thing:

The U.S. Air Force has begun looking into Elon Musk apparently smoking weed on a podcast, a source at the military branch told CNBC on Friday. https://t.co/Jb6MDElAc3 — Rob Price (@robaeprice) September 7, 2018

And:

SpaceX must follow extremely strict federal guidelines because its technology is considered to be a national security concern. While pot is legal in California, it's still prohibited under federal U.S. law https://t.co/XjTkkjCqBZ — Tom Randall (@tsrandall) September 7, 2018

But there’s conflicting information out there:

Just spoke with the US Air Force comms. They're saying reports of them looking into Elon Musk's pot smoking are inaccurate, and they're just looking into media queries about it. "We don’t even know what the process is for these things" — Loren Grush (@lorengrush) September 7, 2018

Also this is just what comms said and it's Friday so whatever — Loren Grush (@lorengrush) September 7, 2018

