After reminding Americans why they voted for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail with billionaire J.B. Pritzker who is running for governor of Illinois.

Here are the two men of the people hitting a local coffee shop:

President Barack Obama is visiting Caffe Paradiso in Urbana with JB Pritzker, Democrats’ gov nominee in Illinois. “It’s good to see you,” Obama tells patrons. pic.twitter.com/bEQY9FooHW — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) September 7, 2018

Obama even paid! Well, technically, Obama’s aide paid because the former president can’t be bothered with such mundane daily activities:

Barack Obama, back on the campaign trail – hitting a diner in Urbana with @JBPritzker. Pritzker is a billionaire, but Obama insisted on paying (or actually, taking a $20 from a staffer who had a wallet on him) pic.twitter.com/Vr9RrvCymG — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 7, 2018

He’s the “big spender” after all:

Obama ordered a hot black tea with lemon and honey and bought for Pritzker and the lieutenant gov candidate. “This is all on me. I’m the big spender here,” he said. https://t.co/RH0LIpV8Gk — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) September 7, 2018

And later, the former president embarrassed these two young people by assuming they were a couple:

Obama asks a man and a woman, “Are you guys a pair?” When they both didn’t say yes quickly, Obama said, “Is that awkward? Did I just make an awkward statement?” The former president assured them that they looked good together later in the conversation. pic.twitter.com/1ZAKoiG92t — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) September 7, 2018

They were not, but no harm done:

Update: These two are not a couple. And were giggling about their exchange after Obama left. https://t.co/rlO0pj7g0y — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) September 7, 2018

Exit question: If there’s really a blue wave, why is Obama needed in … Illinois?

With 60 days left, we need all hands on deck. President @BarackObama is on #TeamJB, will you join us? https://t.co/CkhjtxCatf — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) September 7, 2018

