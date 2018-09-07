After reminding Americans why they voted for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail with billionaire J.B. Pritzker who is running for governor of Illinois.

Here are the two men of the people hitting a local coffee shop:

Obama even paid! Well, technically, Obama’s aide paid because the former president can’t be bothered with such mundane daily activities:

He’s the “big spender” after all:

And later, the former president embarrassed these two young people by assuming they were a couple:

They were not, but no harm done:

Exit question: If there’s really a blue wave, why is Obama needed in … Illinois?

