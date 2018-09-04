As we told you earlier, excerpts from Bob Woodward’s new book, “Fear: Trump in the White House” are out and it’s a pretty safe bet that the White House will not be happy with any of them.

But, before the president or anyone else can shout “Fake News!” about it, here’s former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer with a pretty strong defense of Woodward’s reporting:

I've been on the receiving end of a Bob Woodward book. There were quotes in it I didn't like. But never once – never – did I think Woodward made it up. Anonymous sources have looser lips and may take liberties. But Woodward always plays is straight. Someone told it to him. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 4, 2018

Bob Woodward approves!

From @AriFleischer, the Republican former White House Press Secretary for President George W. Bush: https://t.co/07Tfx6v5rJ — Bob Woodward (@realBobWoodward) September 4, 2018

And libs are doing a little happy dance over his tweet:

When even Ari Fleischer says we should trust Woodward’s book. https://t.co/Xreke9MuQX — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) September 4, 2018

Ari Fleischer SIR welcome to the #Resistan ahhhh never mind [swigs rubbing alcohol] https://t.co/FBkeP9GLNc — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) September 4, 2018

And here’s Brit Hume takes Woodward’s reporting as fact as well but sees it as good news that there are people in the White House who can contain the president:

Woodward’s accounts of chaos and dysfunction in the Trump WH suggest he has been repeatedly restrained by advisers from his most reckless impulses. And to think there are never-Trumpers on the right who think good people should not serve this president. Good thing they do. — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 4, 2018

But this does raise the issue that if Hume believes the book to be accurate, than there might be a problem:

Brit, if you believe the book, then you believe that the President of the United States is clinically insane, your first concern is to hit the Never Trumpers? https://t.co/FIXmlU6HVc — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 4, 2018

The question becomes what does Hume want these good people in the White House to do next:

Holy hell, Brit. “You Never Trumpers should be more supportive of people covering for and enabling an utterly dangerous president his own CoS thinks is an unhinged idiot.” How about: “Whoa, you Never Trumpers were right and it’s worse than we realized; Congress must act.” https://t.co/VhBgxqOiCB — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 4, 2018

Impeachment?

Then let's hope the next step is for those good people to find a way to serve the American people even better by convincing Trump for the good of the country to step down. Do we want to spend the next two+ years with advisors continuing to play Patriot missile to Trump's scuds? https://t.co/UdN7kNbZGG — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 4, 2018

***

Related: