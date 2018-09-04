As we told you earlier, excerpts from Bob Woodward’s new book, “Fear: Trump in the White House” are out and it’s a pretty safe bet that the White House will not be happy with any of them.

But, before the president or anyone else can shout “Fake News!” about it, here’s former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer with a pretty strong defense of Woodward’s reporting:

Bob Woodward approves!

And libs are doing a little happy dance over his tweet:

And here’s Brit Hume takes Woodward’s reporting as fact as well but sees it as good news that there are people in the White House who can contain the president:

But this does raise the issue that if Hume believes the book to be accurate, than there might be a problem:

The question becomes what does Hume want these good people in the White House to do next:

Impeachment?

