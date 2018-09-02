Thankfully nobody was hurt so we can all laugh at WTH we just read:

Truck carrying Axe body spray explodes in Texas: https://t.co/4TKDuacDGV pic.twitter.com/xzFRwLLECr — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) September 1, 2018

According to the report, the semi truck first caught fire which then set of the cargo of Axe body spray cans, which ended up littering the roadway:

DEVELOPING: Cans of Axe body spray explode after truck accident READ MORE: https://t.co/LV9LBjCo8s — Al Boe 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 (@AlBoeNEWS) September 2, 2018

Dude bros hardest hit:

No one was injured in the fire. The clean up crew, however, has now morphed into insufferable popped collar dudebros complaining about The Last Jedi. https://t.co/fXhbplP7HK — Raychelle Burks (@DrRubidium) September 2, 2018

20 years later: “They say that when the moon is full and the wind is just right, you can still hear the faint wailing of pubescent bros” https://t.co/YczxtrSDAr — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) September 2, 2018

Police report mushroom cloud of insecurity-masking testosterone veneer, deafening shrieks of "BRO-NO!s", mass vigil of backward baseball caps https://t.co/RiiX9uh6Fb — Adam Proteau (@Proteautype) September 1, 2018

No, the entire state wasn’t evacuated but that would have been a wise precaution:

Beware the “douchebag apocalypse”!

mark my words this is how the douchebag zombie apocalypse begins https://t.co/oitifXbNV3 — bat (@mzbat) September 2, 2018

But for the vast majority of us, this is good news:

And prayers up to the first responders:

Most people run away from Axe body spray, but first responders run towards it. #TrueHeroes https://t.co/pH8MiUV1rC — Tim Brisson™ (@timbrisson) September 2, 2018