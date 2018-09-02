Linda Sarsour tweeted yesterday that it’s “beautiful” to see “Black armed activists” outside of the Muslim American convention in Houston to counter armed neo-Nazis who were protesting outside:

When neo-Nazis have nothing else to do but stand outside a Muslim American convention in Houston armed trying to intimidate attendees but then Black armed activists show up to say NAH. Solidarity is beautiful. ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/JoEEmyQPE5 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) September 2, 2018

WE AGREE!

That time Linda Sarsour endorsed NRA sponsored open carry 2A Constitutionally protected rights. https://t.co/kys75aOzHb — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2018

And it’s about time she did!

Women's March leader endorses armed self-defense https://t.co/KqdSMUfZb4 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 2, 2018

***

