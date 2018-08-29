Martha McSally is a congresswoman. A former combat pilot. The Arizona Republican party’s candidate to replace Jeff Flake in the Senate. And, apparently, a very, very good singer.

Check out this awesome rendition of “God Bless America” from her victory party last night:

Martha McSally nailing God Bless America late Tuesday night after primary victory—> pic.twitter.com/0D33S6UkBi — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) August 29, 2018

Nailed it!

***

