Martha McSally is a congresswoman. A former combat pilot. The Arizona Republican party’s candidate to replace Jeff Flake in the Senate. And, apparently, a very, very good singer.
Check out this awesome rendition of “God Bless America” from her victory party last night:
Martha McSally nailing God Bless America late Tuesday night after primary victory—> pic.twitter.com/0D33S6UkBi
— Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) August 29, 2018
Nailed it!
Strong https://t.co/lekBpqmXcz
— Jeff Roe (@jeffroe) August 29, 2018
***
