Well, this won’t go over well…

YETI coolers has dropped its long standing support of the NRA foundation:

#BREAKING: I will no longer consider paying $50,000 for a cooler that holds a six pack. https://t.co/ipoZLwy0wr — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) April 22, 2018

According to the NRA, YETI did this “without prior notice”:

Yeti Coolers dropping its relationship with the @NRA is mind-boggling. Everybody I know that owns a Yeti also owns a gun, and many of them are NRA members. This move doesn’t make sense at all. pic.twitter.com/ARsZIHikA2 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 22, 2018

Chris Loesch tweeted at Yetti telling them to “reverse this terrible decision”:

Hi @YETICoolers – you should reverse this terrible decision. Do you not understand who your base is? Will never buy or use any of your products again and we had a bunch. https://t.co/NAiB7Yb8KX — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) April 22, 2018

It might be too late, however:

YETI drops the NRA. That’s like peanut butter boycotting jelly. — Charlie Mars (@CharlieMars) April 22, 2018

The NRA Foundation is a charitable organization, and Yeti products have long been a staple at Friends of NRA Foundation Banquets. Yeti Coolers is now cutting ties with the NRA Foundation without explanation or notice. #BoycottYetiCoolers — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 22, 2018

If true that YETI isn’t doing business with NRA Foundation anymore, they are about to lose much of their sportsmen clientele. That’s bad optics. What gives?! — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) April 22, 2018

I think I know a fair share of people who will be upset with this move by YETI and #boycottYetiCoolers https://t.co/g340L3cjlh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 22, 2018

For real. There are much more affordable products out there where NRA members and gun owners can spend their money:

In case you thought I was kidding, that's a 37 quart cooler. What kind of a sucker pays that kind of money? pic.twitter.com/BuuhHNh7Ac — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) April 22, 2018

If the backlash suffered by DICK’s or Delta didn’t teach them a lesson, we’re not sure anything will:

I never used to be bothered by this stuff. I was wrong. It is a mistake to sit idly by while corporate America fights to take away your rights. My money is gone from Bank of America. And I won't buy a Yeti. Screw em. They're coming for you. Return the favor. That's all. — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) April 22, 2018

Shannon Watts, however, seems pleased:

“Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why.” https://t.co/GfGkzeavYV — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 21, 2018

And that tells you all you need to know about YETI’s stealth dropping of the NRA.

***