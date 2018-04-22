Well, this won’t go over well…

YETI coolers has dropped its long standing support of the NRA foundation:

According to the NRA, YETI did this “without prior notice”:

Chris Loesch tweeted at Yetti telling them to “reverse this terrible decision”:

Trending

It might be too late, however:

For real. There are much more affordable products out there where NRA members and gun owners can spend their money:

If the backlash suffered by DICK’s or Delta didn’t teach them a lesson, we’re not sure anything will:

Shannon Watts, however, seems pleased:

And that tells you all you need to know about YETI’s stealth dropping of the NRA.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chris loeschNRAYeti