Well, this won’t go over well…
YETI coolers has dropped its long standing support of the NRA foundation:
#BREAKING: I will no longer consider paying $50,000 for a cooler that holds a six pack. https://t.co/ipoZLwy0wr
— Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) April 22, 2018
According to the NRA, YETI did this “without prior notice”:
Yeti Coolers dropping its relationship with the @NRA is mind-boggling.
Everybody I know that owns a Yeti also owns a gun, and many of them are NRA members. This move doesn’t make sense at all. pic.twitter.com/ARsZIHikA2
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 22, 2018
Chris Loesch tweeted at Yetti telling them to “reverse this terrible decision”:
Hi @YETICoolers – you should reverse this terrible decision. Do you not understand who your base is? Will never buy or use any of your products again and we had a bunch. https://t.co/NAiB7Yb8KX
— Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) April 22, 2018
It might be too late, however:
YETI drops the NRA. That’s like peanut butter boycotting jelly.
— Charlie Mars (@CharlieMars) April 22, 2018
The NRA Foundation is a charitable organization, and Yeti products have long been a staple at Friends of NRA Foundation Banquets.
Yeti Coolers is now cutting ties with the NRA Foundation without explanation or notice. #BoycottYetiCoolers
— Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 22, 2018
If true that YETI isn’t doing business with NRA Foundation anymore, they are about to lose much of their sportsmen clientele. That’s bad optics. What gives?!
— Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) April 22, 2018
I think I know a fair share of people who will be upset with this move by YETI and #boycottYetiCoolers https://t.co/g340L3cjlh
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 22, 2018
For real. There are much more affordable products out there where NRA members and gun owners can spend their money:
In case you thought I was kidding, that's a 37 quart cooler. What kind of a sucker pays that kind of money? pic.twitter.com/BuuhHNh7Ac
— Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) April 22, 2018
If the backlash suffered by DICK’s or Delta didn’t teach them a lesson, we’re not sure anything will:
I never used to be bothered by this stuff. I was wrong. It is a mistake to sit idly by while corporate America fights to take away your rights. My money is gone from Bank of America. And I won't buy a Yeti. Screw em. They're coming for you. Return the favor. That's all.
— Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) April 22, 2018
Shannon Watts, however, seems pleased:
“Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why.” https://t.co/GfGkzeavYV
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 21, 2018
And that tells you all you need to know about YETI’s stealth dropping of the NRA.
***