Wow.

These “powerful” photos captured Barbara Bush’s Secret Service detail standing guard over their protectee one last time and they will stay by her side until she is buried:

Powerful. US Secret Service detail stands at the casket of former First Lady Barbara Bush. Agents have been with her for years and will remain until burial. #BarbaraBush pic.twitter.com/9ZkeNbP2XE — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) April 20, 2018

2 Secret Service agents on both sides of Barbara Bush casket. They will protect her until burial. #khou pic.twitter.com/9MhM89NWIb — Len Cannon (@lencannonKHOU) April 20, 2018

Mrs. Bush’s Secret Service codename is “Tranquility,” which is entirely appropriate:

U.S. Secret Service agents have continued to watch over "Tranquility" — the Service's code name for late First Lady Barbara Bush — since her death. Agents have been by her side since she passed, and her body will be protected until her burial. pic.twitter.com/jAfVxN25pM — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 20, 2018

Here’s why:

In an op-ed, former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow says that Mrs. Bush's code name, "Tranquility," "exemplified her demeanor and its calming, humanizing and gentle effect on those around her." https://t.co/k5csNYfPKB — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 20, 2018

They did love her:

The U.S. Secret Service expresses sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Barbara Bush, the epitome of class and grace during and after her service to our country as First Lady of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VKxYkb0WUB — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) April 18, 2018

Former President George H.W. Bush was on hand as well greeting mourners:

Former Pres. George H. W. Bush greets fellow mourners as Barbara Bush lies in repose in Houston, Texas. https://t.co/RfBnYx7Q8c pic.twitter.com/vJrh0vR7uf — ABC News (@ABC) April 20, 2018

What a great pic:

Former President George H.W. Bush greets mourners honoring his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush. https://t.co/E107qy4Rbn pic.twitter.com/AS8kQKg87Y — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) April 20, 2018

That’s from Jim McGrath, Mr. Bush’s official photographer:

Former President @GeorgeHWBush with his daughter Doro paying his respects to his wife of 73 years, the amazing Barbara Bush, and greeting well-wishers there at St. Martin's Church today. pic.twitter.com/5Kwn0U9k25 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 20, 2018

Rest in peace, Mrs. Bush.

***

