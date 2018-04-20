Wow.

These “powerful” photos captured Barbara Bush’s Secret Service detail standing guard over their protectee one last time and they will stay by her side until she is buried:

Mrs. Bush’s Secret Service codename is “Tranquility,” which is entirely appropriate:

Here’s why:

They did love her:

Former President George H.W. Bush was on hand as well greeting mourners:

What a great pic:

That’s from Jim McGrath, Mr. Bush’s official photographer:

Rest in peace, Mrs. Bush.

***

