Former President George W. Bush shared some funny anecdotes about his mom during remarks at the George W. Bush Presidential Center on Wednesday, one day after Barbara Bush died at the age of 92.

First up, he shared how the former first lady — and first mom — joked with her doctor shortly before her death that the reason the 43rd president is the way he is was because she “drank and smoked” while she was pregnant with him:

George W. Bush went to visit his mom near the end of her life. Barbara Bush looked at the doctor and asked, "Do you want to know why George turned out the way he turned out?" Perplexed, the doctor nodded. "Because I drank and smoked when I was pregnant with him." 😂 pic.twitter.com/LeclzlcAut — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 19, 2018

A few seconds later, Bush 43 revealed one of his last conversation with his mother, which also included a joke:

George W. Bush reveals what his mother said to him on the day before she died: "And the day before she died, I said, ‘Mom, I just want you to know you’ve been a fabulous mother and I love you dearly. And she said, ‘I want you to know that you’re my favorite son — on the phone." pic.twitter.com/aT9HczdIBA — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 19, 2018

What a wonderful woman who will be missed:

A few things that you might not have known about Barbara Bush: 1. She met George H.W. Bush when she was only 16 years old at a Christmas dance.

2. She lost a child to cancer.

3. She was 2nd woman in US history to be wife & mother of presidents

4. She had no fear of death 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OTo2QhnyHZ — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 19, 2018

