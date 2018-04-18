Women’s March co-chair Tamika D. Mallory, who we’ve covered before over her support of anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, ripped into Starbucks in a series of tweets on Tuesday over the coffee chain’s partnership with the Anti-Defamation League for a new training curriculum to fight racism:

My people…don’t be fooled… Pay close attention to the entire CHESS BOARD! #boycottstarbucks pic.twitter.com/jWYF3Xt80j — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) April 17, 2018

Sherrilyn Ifil is the “President & Director-Counsel of LDF (NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund).” We haven’t seen her respond to Malloy’s tweet, but she did retweet this from Jamil Smith, who says he encouraged by the “Starbucks trainings,” including the ADL:

So even Eric Holder as one of the trainers isn’t good enough to end the boycott? Apparently not as Malloy continued her rant:

We’ve reached the part of the Social Justice Warrior program where they turn on their own, which Commentary’s Noah Rothman wrote about here:

Like I said: The social justice left now focuses on exacting concessions from the folks still listening to them: their allies and soft targets. https://t.co/XyNODAfL0u https://t.co/EwOgmQGQ0T — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 18, 2018

And is it sho shocking that the Farrakhan defender would turn against the ADL?

I am absolutely shocked that someone who has spent months defending and praising one of the most well-known anti-semites in the country would attack the ADL… https://t.co/vFopX70NV8 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) April 18, 2018

A leader of the Women's March blames a Jewish anti-racism group for Starbucks staff being racist. Somehow. https://t.co/5JmGZVRsAk — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) April 18, 2018

Despite her denials, it sure seems like she went to decades worth of Farrakhan rallies not for the moral support, but for the anti-Semitism. #WomensMarch https://t.co/89OwMJAIAA — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 18, 2018

And game over for the Women’s March. They can’t hide this any longer:

1) It seems the debate is over. The Women’s March is run by a virulent bigoted anti-Semite. This is beyond outrageous. This is the same woman who refused to condemn Louis Farrakhan’s recently viciously bigoted comments about Jew. And now she’s doing this. https://t.co/52XK6nVBO4 — John Aravosis (@aravosis) April 18, 2018

***

Related:

Hot take: Starbucks closing for an afternoon will show white people how racism affects them too https://t.co/YB79W13tgQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 18, 2018

YIKES! Women's March co-chair Tamika D Mallory's attempt to 'be clear' on Farrakhan BACKFIRES badly https://t.co/X2bpgH1dfn — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 5, 2018

WOW: Even Planned Parenthood is cutting ties with Women's March's Tamika Mallory over Farrakhan https://t.co/xSHEusdC3v — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 9, 2018