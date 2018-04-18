LOL.
Mayor de Blasio and his wife released their 2017 tax return and it revealed the couple, who earned $223,000 last year, only donated $350 to charity. Which, according to the return, was $150 less than what the paid the person who prepared their taxes:
Looking over de Blasio’s 2017 tax return. Earned $223k in adjusted income and recorded a loss of $12K for his Brooklyn homes, which he rents out. He and Chirlane say they gave just $350 to charity last year. That’s $150 less than they paid their tax preparer.
Let the mockery begin!
$350 to charity is so weirdly low. https://t.co/kSK7FMcurh
Mr. Progressive gave just $350 to charity???
Remember when Romney gave over $4 MILLION to charity in 2011 and the Left called him a greedy businessman? https://t.co/zJql3w1ge4
How progressive https://t.co/QzXAoMLMh9
"Socialism is always for everyone else. Never the socialist." -my buddy @WilkowMajority https://t.co/WjTst2kThh
So dude probably grossed well over $300K and gave $350 to charity.
Progressives. https://t.co/D45wk2Fspy
Amazing. I don't know how you can be in public life, get a big taxpayer-funded salary, know your returns will be made public, and give less than two-tenths of one percent of your income to charity https://t.co/EMibhfZXje
This is less than a dollar-a-day in charity:
@NYCMayor made over $610 every single day in 2017. He did not manage to give even one single dollar a day to charity in that same time period. https://t.co/Gq9mJi9KDi
Oh, and how did these geniuses lose money on their rental?
Can some Park Slope real estate folks explain to me how it's possible they lost $12K from their two rental properties last year. https://t.co/AqnhOzVqUz
But he did get a bargain on his taxes:
I'm surprised the mayor's tax preparer is so inexpensive. https://t.co/km2sDiW3xR
