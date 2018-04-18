There’s a conspiracy theory going around that the man in the sketch who Stormy Daniels and her attorney alleged threatened her over her relationship with Donald Trump actually looks a lot like her husband, Glendon Crain:

Hmmm, Stormy Daniels’ police sketch sure looks like her husband 🤔 https://t.co/lMCjsrfNgB pic.twitter.com/S6NggHWqeS — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) April 17, 2018

The “theory,” if you can call it that, even made its way into the president’s timeline via a response to a tweet on the border:

And then President Trump quote-tweeted it to his 50 million followers, calling the man “nonexistent” and saying the whole episode is a “total con job”:

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

So, did Daniels’ attorney just successfully bait the president?

Trump finally bites on @MichaelAvenatti bait – This won't end well for Trump. https://t.co/1EiztvdBRX — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 18, 2018

This also draws more attention to it after Twitter spent yesterday mocking the drawing as resembling Tom Brady and not taking it very seriously:

Someone is very worried about Stormy. But I’m glad he circulated the sketch to millions. With all the attention it’s getting, it’s more likely the suspect will be found. Would be interesting if Trump actually helped. https://t.co/6C6ZSAz44x — Mike Signorile (@MSignorile) April 18, 2018

But now the one-day story continues when it should have been over. Sigh.

