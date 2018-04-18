There’s a conspiracy theory going around that the man in the sketch who Stormy Daniels and her attorney alleged threatened her over her relationship with Donald Trump actually looks a lot like her husband, Glendon Crain:

The “theory,” if you can call it that, even made its way into the president’s timeline via a response to a tweet on the border:

And then President Trump quote-tweeted it to his 50 million followers, calling the man “nonexistent” and saying the whole episode is a “total con job”:

So, did Daniels’ attorney just successfully bait the president?

This also draws more attention to it after Twitter spent yesterday mocking the drawing as resembling Tom Brady and not taking it very seriously:

But now the one-day story continues when it should have been over. Sigh.

