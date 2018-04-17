A statue honoring J. Marion Sims, often referred to as the “father of gynecology,” was removed today after it was revealed that he performed medical experiments on slaves:

The NYC Public Advocate cheered the statue’s removal, saying “A monument to recognize a serial torturer of enslaved black women has no place in our city”:

Trending

But it’s OK to put the statue in Brooklyn?

Apparently so. It’s off to Greenwood cemetery where Sims is buried:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: J. Marion Simsstatues