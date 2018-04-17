A statue honoring J. Marion Sims, often referred to as the “father of gynecology,” was removed today after it was revealed that he performed medical experiments on slaves:

New York City has removed a statue of J. Marion Sims, a 19th-century surgeon who was once considered a pioneer in gynecology until it was revealed that he performed experiments on female slaves, from Central Park. pic.twitter.com/BIUCiCRCUs — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 17, 2018

The NYC Public Advocate cheered the statue’s removal, saying “A monument to recognize a serial torturer of enslaved black women has no place in our city”:

While some may have thought Dr. J Marion Sims was a pioneer, we know that his work was highly unethical and deeply racist. A monument to recognize a serial torturer of enslaved black women has no place in our city & today action is being taken to finally remove it. pic.twitter.com/9scaaBRp5Q — NYC Public Advocate (@NYCPA) April 17, 2018

But it’s OK to put the statue in Brooklyn?

I understand removing this statue. I don't understand moving it to Brooklyn. https://t.co/RbSKrDp2zx — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 17, 2018

Apparently so. It’s off to Greenwood cemetery where Sims is buried:

Today, the statue of J. Marion Sims, the so-called “father of modern gynecology” who experiented on Black enslaved women w/o anesthesia, was taken off its pedestal to be relocated to Greenwood cemetery where he is buried. #TakeDownSims pic.twitter.com/9uHJOGNfKX — BYP100 (@BYP_100) April 17, 2018

