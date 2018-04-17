Breaking news out of Philadelphia where we’re seeing reports of Southwest Airlines jet making an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport after an engine exploded in flight with shrapnel reportedly depressurizing the plane and striking a passenger:

JUST IN: Images show the destruction of a reported engine explosion aboard a Southwest Airlines flight heading from NYC to Dallas, several injuries have been reported (Photos courtesy of Marty Martinez) https://t.co/s2TtP2Mw6Z pic.twitter.com/8fkNgK9p0R — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) April 17, 2018

WCAU: Emergency landing at Philadelphia Int'l Airport after engine trouble pic.twitter.com/zMCwqAUOCr — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) April 17, 2018

WCAU spoke to father of passenger on board who says shrapnel from the engine hit a window & depressurized the plane. Woman had to be pulled out of the window. — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) April 17, 2018

#Breaking: Father of passenger tells NBC10 engine on Southwest plane blew and a passenger was hit by shrapnel that came into the plane.

Flight from New York to Dallas made emergency landing in Philadelphia. https://t.co/x6rnYw9taM?? pic.twitter.com/uXGebnUMrM — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) April 17, 2018

Plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport after engine explosion https://t.co/8knqH3Lqpx via @phillydotcom — Kim Fox (@kimfox) April 17, 2018

Video shows foam on the runway, apparent engine damage after Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia. https://t.co/aZOjNN5JnI pic.twitter.com/mplz86841f — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) April 17, 2018

From a passenger on the jet:

@SouthwestAir I want to thank the crew of SWA 1380 for a great job getting us to the ground safely after losing in engine #angelsinthesky pic.twitter.com/QL0YPUp0Vj — Kristopher Johnson (@EMMS_MrJohnson) April 17, 2018

There was a serious injury luckily there where several medical professionals on the plane — Kristopher Johnson (@EMMS_MrJohnson) April 17, 2018

@SouthwestAir These are the hero’s of SWA 1380 NYC to Dallas We lost an engine mid-flight and they guided back to Philly saved 149 on board pic.twitter.com/RNA8sXRBZA — Kristopher Johnson (@EMMS_MrJohnson) April 17, 2018

According to reports, the plane was flight 1380 from New York to Dallas:

DEVELOPING: A Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia. The reason for the emergency landing is not yet known https://t.co/1cGCNOMwoe pic.twitter.com/QfHcpEw6nn — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 17, 2018

Looks like WN1380 (N772SW) diverted to PHL during a flight from LGA to DAL after an issue with its #1 engine. pic.twitter.com/Ct9yhNscxx — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) April 17, 2018

A similar incident happened on another Southwest jet in 2016:

Uncontained engine failure on a an 17+ year old Southwest 737-700, N772SW. The damage looks very similar to an incident with N766SW in 2016, except this time debris may have injured a passenger.https://t.co/yyfstd1S8z https://t.co/gFF9tKiubG — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) April 17, 2018

