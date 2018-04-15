Game on.

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch fired back at former James Comey over allegations the former FBI director made in his new book, saying he never raised any concerns with her over the Clinton email investigation:

“I have known James Comey almost 30 years. Throughout his time as Director we spoke regularly about some of the most sensitive issue in law enforcement and national security. If he had any concerns regarding the email investigation, classified or not, he had ample opportunities to raise them with me both privately and in meetings. He never did.”

Full statement here:

Statement from former AG Loretta Lynch on Comey pic.twitter.com/w9lRIT0dwS — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) April 15, 2018

We really, really love seeing Dems throw each other under the proverbial bus:

Lynch just threw Comey under the bus, after Comey threw McCabe under the bus to the DOJ IG. This is starting to get interesting… https://t.co/2mD7gYTq6H — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 16, 2018

McCabe, Comey, Lynch all throwing each other under the bus is interesting … — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 15, 2018

And there’s really not enough popcorn in the world to enjoy as it happens:

My popcorn machine is hooked up to the nuclear plant tonight. https://t.co/BBdTJa5d8j — Bashir al-Asshat (@GayPatriot) April 16, 2018

The lib attacks on Comey will only intensify. Here’s former Hillary campaign spox Nick Merrill responding to the Lynch statement:

Comey never raised concerns with AG Lynch.

One more data point of many that this was about Comey protecting Comey, breaking w/ long held DOJ protocol to do the July 2016 press conference. If he admits tonight is was also motivated by Russian disinformation, that will be damning. https://t.co/Ke84m2jcNX — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) April 15, 2018

So, who’s lying? Comey? Lynch? Both?

"If he [Comey] had any concerns regarding the email investigation, classified or not, he had ample opportunities to raise them with me both privately and in meetings. He never did." -Lynch. So why is Comey lying? Or is Lynch lying? Or both are lying?https://t.co/EZnMkDwoqL https://t.co/CvOAvN24bW — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 15, 2018

And we’re so old we remember when criticizing the FBI was frowned upon:

I'm sorry Ms. Lynch …I've been told we MUST trust the word of the honorable James Coney, at all costs. https://t.co/tCT5nsDZKr — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 15, 2018

A threat to America even:

In fact, I’ve been told any and all criticism of him is a threat to the very Republic and an attack on the hardworking FBI. https://t.co/fSpXS0mYVy — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 15, 2018

And let’s not forget that Lynch, for all the joy we have watching her go after Comey, still can’t answer what went down on the tarmac with Bill Clinton:

Statement from Nathan Wurtzel: "So, Loretta, what happened on the plane?" https://t.co/4NzXl50hX9 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 15, 2018

As the president so rightly pointed out:

Comey throws AG Lynch “under the bus!” Why can’t we all find out what happened on the tarmac in the back of the plane with Wild Bill and Lynch? Was she promised a Supreme Court seat, or AG, in order to lay off Hillary. No golf and grandkids talk (give us all a break)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

***