Game on.

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch fired back at former James Comey over allegations the former FBI director made in his new book, saying he never raised any concerns with her over the Clinton email investigation:

“I have known James Comey almost 30 years. Throughout his time as Director we spoke regularly about some of the most sensitive issue in law enforcement and national security. If he had any concerns regarding the email investigation, classified or not, he had ample opportunities to raise them with me both privately and in meetings. He never did.”

Full statement here:

We really, really love seeing Dems throw each other under the proverbial bus:

Trending

And there’s really not enough popcorn in the world to enjoy as it happens:

The lib attacks on Comey will only intensify. Here’s former Hillary campaign spox Nick Merrill responding to the Lynch statement:

So, who’s lying? Comey? Lynch? Both?

And we’re so old we remember when criticizing the FBI was frowned upon:

A threat to America even:

And let’s not forget that Lynch, for all the joy we have watching her go after Comey, still can’t answer what went down on the tarmac with Bill Clinton:

As the president so rightly pointed out:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: James ComeyLoretta Lynch