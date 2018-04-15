Well, of course … this is the logical next step, right?
James Comey is reportedly already mulling a Hollywood deal to secure the rights to his memoir. The big question? Who should play the guy President Trump famously fired, of course. https://t.co/s8zYClkLZh pic.twitter.com/Ow5agqb2QV
— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) April 15, 2018
From the Boston Globe:
Comey is reportedly already mulling a Hollywood deal to secure the rights to his memoir, ‘‘A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,’’ which hits shelves on Tuesday.
We wish this were a joke:
You have got to be kidding. https://t.co/QT8kw2mq53
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 15, 2018
Well, justice and a sweet payday:
If Comey actually is interested in justice, he could not have played this worse than he is. https://t.co/3vzeMNCIrp
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 15, 2018
But who would actually see it?
This movie will gross…$8. https://t.co/9ylHmDDTar
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) April 15, 2018
The bigger question. Who would watch it? https://t.co/mrjK2yi5IA
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 16, 2018
And as for cating, Twitter has thoughts for who will play the 6’8″ G-man:
PeeWee Herman https://t.co/MgT5xaZMHD
— Michael Haz (@Michael_Haz) April 15, 2018
Tom Hanks on stilts. https://t.co/RM371pmRnA
— Fred, Metastable Genius (@LesserFrederick) April 15, 2018
Dikembe Mutombo. https://t.co/GHXG7LI7mr
— John A. Daly (@JohnDalyBooks) April 16, 2018
Leslie Nielsen would be perfect https://t.co/4l46b4Ttom
— PropheticElectronics (@Prophetic_Elec) April 16, 2018
Tim Robbins comes closest to being the right height https://t.co/A6DqbhTQVy
— Jenn B (@JennBB8) April 15, 2018
***
