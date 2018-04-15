Well, of course … this is the logical next step, right?

From the Boston Globe:

Comey is reportedly already mulling a Hollywood deal to secure the rights to his memoir, ‘‘A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,’’ which hits shelves on Tuesday.

We wish this were a joke:

Well, justice and a sweet payday:

Trending

But who would actually see it?

And as for cating, Twitter has thoughts for who will play the 6’8″ G-man:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: James Comey