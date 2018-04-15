Well, of course … this is the logical next step, right?

James Comey is reportedly already mulling a Hollywood deal to secure the rights to his memoir. The big question? Who should play the guy President Trump famously fired, of course. https://t.co/s8zYClkLZh pic.twitter.com/Ow5agqb2QV — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) April 15, 2018

From the Boston Globe:

Comey is reportedly already mulling a Hollywood deal to secure the rights to his memoir, ‘‘A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,’’ which hits shelves on Tuesday.

We wish this were a joke:

You have got to be kidding. https://t.co/QT8kw2mq53 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 15, 2018

Well, justice and a sweet payday:

If Comey actually is interested in justice, he could not have played this worse than he is. https://t.co/3vzeMNCIrp — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 15, 2018

But who would actually see it?

This movie will gross…$8. https://t.co/9ylHmDDTar — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) April 15, 2018

The bigger question. Who would watch it? https://t.co/mrjK2yi5IA — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 16, 2018

And as for cating, Twitter has thoughts for who will play the 6’8″ G-man:

Tom Hanks on stilts. https://t.co/RM371pmRnA — Fred, Metastable Genius (@LesserFrederick) April 15, 2018

Leslie Nielsen would be perfect https://t.co/4l46b4Ttom — PropheticElectronics (@Prophetic_Elec) April 16, 2018

Tim Robbins comes closest to being the right height https://t.co/A6DqbhTQVy — Jenn B (@JennBB8) April 15, 2018

***

