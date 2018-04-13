We’re starting to see reports from journalists in Syria and the region report on the joint US-UK-France airstrikes on Syria’s military and chemical weapons research facilities:

We’re seeing reports of attacks in the following cities:

Trending

Videos and photos of the attacks:

Editor’s note: We’ve added a tweet and removed this tweet after the user was accused of posting old photos and videos:

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: SyriaTrump