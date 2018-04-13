We’re starting to see reports from journalists in Syria and the region report on the joint US-UK-France airstrikes on Syria’s military and chemical weapons research facilities:
Sounds like WW3 here #Damascus
— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) April 14, 2018
First sounds of the U.S led attack in the distance pic.twitter.com/A5j95NTsLf
— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) April 14, 2018
We’re seeing reports of attacks in the following cities:
Barzeh, Jamraya, Mazzeh military airport and Masyaf were targeted and can still hear the explosions in Damascus not sure where exactly. #Syria
— Arturas Kerelis (@arturaskerelis) April 14, 2018
The strikes bombed several research centers, not just in #Damascus, but in Jamraiya and Mesiaf and may be more.
— Feras Kilani (@FerasKilaniBBC) April 14, 2018
4 known locations hit
Barzeh
Jamraya
Mezzeh military airport
Masyaf #Syria
— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) April 14, 2018
Ministry of Defence confirms that four RAF Tornado GR4s have just launched ‘Storm Shadow’ cruise missiles west of Homs.
— Nick Stylianou (@nmsonline) April 14, 2018
Videos and photos of the attacks:
Damascus tonight. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) pic.twitter.com/6G0vK8G15a
— Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) April 14, 2018
The sites of the Assad regime targeted by Tomahawk missiles so far are:
Scientific Research Center "Jamraya", Barzeh area, site in Masiaf in the countryside of Hama pic.twitter.com/mIpARAez3l
— أَحمَد بريمو | Primo (@PrimoAhmad) April 14, 2018
Assad's center for research #Damascus #Syria pic.twitter.com/m2R76QKIIE
— Alaa Basatneh (@AlaaBasatneh) April 14, 2018
VIDEO footage of Syrian air-defense missile fired towards tomahawk rockets in the sky of Damascus. pic.twitter.com/5Mzx1D2Qwz
— Yusha Yuseef (@MIG29_) April 14, 2018
Editor’s note: We’ve added a tweet and removed this tweet after the user was accused of posting old photos and videos:
￼PSA: This account is tweeting old photos and videos (the one below is from 2014). This guy is not in #Syria. https://t.co/FB670yLCcQ
— Jen Ryall (@jennijenni) April 14, 2018
