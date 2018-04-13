Developing news out of D.C., but we literally have no idea what’s going on … and neither does the White House Press Corps:
JUST IN : Vice President Pence has been rushed back to his hotel and reporters in Washington DC are being told to gather.
— Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) April 14, 2018
Press vans got separated from the vice president's motorcade in Peru but spokeswoman Rebeccah Propp told the pool that Pence arrived at his hotel in Lima.
— Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) April 14, 2018
Breaking: WH press being told to gather. Pence ushered out of dinner in Lima to another room.
— Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) April 14, 2018
Press pool in Lima with Vice President #Pence is rushing back to the hotel unexpectedly. White House is telling the press pool that’s here in #Washington to gather.
— Hadi Albahra (@hadialbahra) April 14, 2018
There’s some speculation that it’s related to Syria:
Pence’s press corr rushed back to hotel. White House corr called in. Sounds like Syria news imminent.
— Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) April 14, 2018
US VP Mike Pence has returned to his hotel in Lima two hours earlier than planned; in Washington the White House press corps has been assembled for a statement and Nikki Haley was at a Syria-related meeting in the Oval Office tonight….news imminent it would seem.
— Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) April 14, 2018
We’ll keep you posted.
Update: Apparently it’s on Syria:
President Trump will address the nation on Syria shortly per a US official. Vice President Mike Pence just rushed back to his hotel in Peru unexpectedly.
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) April 14, 2018
@AP and sources say President about to make statement from @WhiteHouse .
Topic expected to be #Syria. Press called to gather..
— Jack Speer (@jackspeer1) April 14, 2018
BREAKING: The White House has gathered the press pool for a 9p announcement.
Pence hustled back to his hotel in Peru early.
***Trump will make a statement on his Syria plans, I’m told.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 14, 2018
