Developing news out of D.C., but we literally have no idea what’s going on … and neither does the White House Press Corps:

JUST IN : Vice President Pence has been rushed back to his hotel and reporters in Washington DC are being told to gather. — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) April 14, 2018

Press vans got separated from the vice president's motorcade in Peru but spokeswoman Rebeccah Propp told the pool that Pence arrived at his hotel in Lima. — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) April 14, 2018

Breaking: WH press being told to gather. Pence ushered out of dinner in Lima to another room. — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) April 14, 2018

Press pool in Lima with Vice President #Pence is rushing back to the hotel unexpectedly. White House is telling the press pool that’s here in #Washington to gather. — Hadi Albahra (@hadialbahra) April 14, 2018

There’s some speculation that it’s related to Syria:

Pence’s press corr rushed back to hotel. White House corr called in. Sounds like Syria news imminent. — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) April 14, 2018

US VP Mike Pence has returned to his hotel in Lima two hours earlier than planned; in Washington the White House press corps has been assembled for a statement and Nikki Haley was at a Syria-related meeting in the Oval Office tonight….news imminent it would seem. — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) April 14, 2018

We’ll keep you posted.

Update: Apparently it’s on Syria:

President Trump will address the nation on Syria shortly per a US official. Vice President Mike Pence just rushed back to his hotel in Peru unexpectedly. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) April 14, 2018

@AP and sources say President about to make statement from @WhiteHouse .

Topic expected to be #Syria. Press called to gather.. — Jack Speer (@jackspeer1) April 14, 2018

BREAKING: The White House has gathered the press pool for a 9p announcement. Pence hustled back to his hotel in Peru early. ***Trump will make a statement on his Syria plans, I’m told. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 14, 2018

***