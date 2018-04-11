We’re starting to think that maybe the members of Congress aren’t up to understanding what exactly Facebook is or does as Mark Zuckerberg sits for his second round of hearings in D.C., today’s in the House of Representatives.

For example, here’s Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) on how a Dilbert cartoon from 1997 is relevant to Facebook’s user agreement … we think:

Rep. Michael Burgess to Mark Zuckerberg: "I consulted my technology consultant Scott Adams, in the form of Dilbert." — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) April 11, 2018

He even used the cartoon as a prop:

This Facebook controversy is all about privacy and Russian interference and this congressmen is out here showing a DILBERT COMIC DURING A HEARING??? #Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/Es0ZpiTXoH — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) April 11, 2018

And here’s the actual strip from 1997:

This @ScottAdamsSays “Dilbert” comic strip from 1997 was just referenced by a Congressman while he questioned @Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.https://t.co/O53MbgBLBW pic.twitter.com/1iL49bFmeX — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 11, 2018

Even worse? What’s up with the camera work here? Click on the video to see what we mean:

Democracy dies on a Dilbert reference and an awkward zoom pic.twitter.com/MUfFYYtz7T — What Ian tarnation? (@ChildsIan) April 11, 2018

This actual Dilbert cartoon is probably more relevant, with members of Congress as the boss:

And to make this a bipartisan post, a few minutes later, Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY) referred to Zuckerberg as “Mr. Zuckerman”:

Yeah, but it’s not like she has a leadership position … oh? Never mind!

The head of the "Tech Accountability Caucus" just referred to Zuckerbot as "Mr. Zuckerman" — William LeGate (@williamlegate) April 11, 2018

The Chairwoman of the US Congress's Diversifying Technology Caucus just referred to Mark Zuckerberg as "Mr. Zuckerman." — Mike Selinker (@mikeselinker) April 11, 2018

But, at least, they’ve seen the movie “The Social Network” and are aware of Zuckerberg’s college website, then called FaceSmash:

Rep. Long asks about Facemash and #Zuckerberg makes a "Social Network" reference: "There was a movie about this, or said it was about this, it was of unclear truth" pic.twitter.com/LTnzyD1uXt — Mashable News (@MashableNews) April 11, 2018

We’re so screwed that these are the folks deciding on such important matters:

Congresswoman: “Thank you for joining us Mr. Zuckerman” So far #zuckerberg has been called the wrong name, asked very basic questions about what #FB is..this was a missed opportunity by congress.If you are going to grill someone on tech, you need to fundamentally understand it — Kristen Ruby (@sparklingruby) April 11, 2018

***

