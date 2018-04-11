Breaking news from Axios:

AXIOS SCOOP: Paul Ryan confidants say he's not running again. He plans to tell colleagues today. https://t.co/5MZr4teH0S — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) April 11, 2018

According to Axios, frustration with the president is part of it:

Friends say that after Ryan passed tax reform, his longtime dream, he was ready to step out of a job that has become endlessly frustrating, in part because of President Trump. https://t.co/TVielDxaOx — Axios (@axios) April 11, 2018

Politico’s Tim Alberta, who reported months ago that this was a very real possible, adds:

Great scoop. Ryan was torn between letting down House Rs (perception of waving the white flag by announcing retirement early) or letting down his constituents (running for another term only to retire in mid-November). He chose Door # 1. https://t.co/8aZthWEV00 — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) April 11, 2018

Here’s Alberta back in December:

Just a reminder — this has been a long time coming. The only surprise is the timing. Ryan began telling members of his inner circle last fall that he would retire after 2018. https://t.co/HBOOjxtGD6 — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) April 11, 2018

Update: Confirmed:

A source familiar with Speaker Ryan’s decision confirms he will announce today he is not seeking re-election in 2018, scrambling the GOP leadership team and potentially offering D’s another seat pick up opportunity. — Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) April 11, 2018

Source close to @SpeakerRyan confirms to me he is telling colleagues this morning he will not seek re-election — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 11, 2018

Update 2: From Ryan’s office:

PAUL RYAN ANNOUNCEMENT pic.twitter.com/WAZf1sK6Dm — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) April 11, 2018

***

