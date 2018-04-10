It appears that China just blinked as the media ratchets up the rhetoric of a trade war:

But they said… oh, never mind:

From the AP:

President Xi Jinping promised Tuesday to cut China’s auto tariffs and improve intellectual property protection in possible concessions aimed at defusing a worsening dispute with Washington over trade and technology that investors worry could set back the global economic recovery.

Speaking at a business conference, Xi made no direct mention of his American counterpart, Donald Trump, or the dispute. He promised progress on areas that are U.S. priorities including opening China’s banking industry and boosting imports but didn’t address key irritants for Washington such as a requirement for foreign companies to work through joint ventures that require them to give technology to potential local competitors.

Private sector analysts saw Xi’s speech as an overture to help end the biggest trade dispute since World War II. It has fueled fears the global economic recovery might be set back if other governments are prompted to raise their own import barriers.

Maybe his tweets work? This is from Monday morning:

So, will the media give President Trump any credit for this?

They should:

Or maybe it’s Elon Musk who won the day:

Oh, when Musk says it then it’s a good idea?

***

