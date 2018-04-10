Shot…

Here’s Al Gore shooting his mouth off again, this time claiming the challenge for American democracy “is stiffer than any we’ve faced in my lifetime”:

"I would bet on American democracy surviving this bleak period, for sure, but the challenge is stiffer than any we've faced in my lifetime," former Vice President Al Gore tells @VanJones68 #VanJonesShow https://t.co/J16dxwXy1X https://t.co/s7NTvNdX4I — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2018

And now the chasers from James Woods and Ari Fleischer who helpfully remind Gore about what else went on in his lifetime that makes today look pretty tame, tbh:

I guess you missed the assassinations of JFK, RFK, MLK, the Vietnam and Gulf Wars, Watergate, and the impeachment of a president for perjury. Hey, Al, you lost! The drunken hag lost. You both should stop embarrassing yourselves. #StopTalking #Blockhead https://t.co/8FeJEwYBIk — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 8, 2018

This fool’s lifetime included the Soviet threat; McCarthyism; Kennedy’s assassination; 1968 with more assassinations, cities burned, and a police riot at the Dem. convention; Kent state; and Watergate. Your candidate lost an election. Get over it. https://t.co/RTECenhtny — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 8, 2018

How about we put Gore in a lockbox so we don’t need to hear from him anymore?

***

Related: