We’re starting to see unconfirmed reports that airstrikes against Syria are underway:

Multiple accounts say it’s the T4 airbase in Homs:

Video from the tweet above here:

Updates to follow.

Update 1 9:32: Pentagon denies:

Update 9:37: White House denies, too. Possibly Israel?

Update 3: More from the White House:

Update 4: More from the Pentagon:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated. 

