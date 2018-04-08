We’re starting to see unconfirmed reports that airstrikes against Syria are underway:

VIDEO of Jets over #Lebanon crossing to #Syria , sent to me by Lebanese trusted colleague, taken 38 min ago https://t.co/FSZINNvH81 — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 9, 2018

Multiple accounts say it’s the T4 airbase in Homs:

Regime sources are reporting that Assad's T4 Airbase in Homs is under attack. Earlier @Joyce_Karam reported jets flying east from the Mediterranean across Jounieh, Lebanon. Identity of the attackers not yet known. #Syria — Idrees Ahmad (@im_PULSE) April 9, 2018

Reports of airstrikes against T4 airbase in central Syria. Base was one of Russia's primary operations centres during anti-ISIS campaign. Likely to still host some Russian equipment, possibly personnel. — Neil Hauer (@NeilPHauer) April 9, 2018

After multiple reports from Lebanon of loud war planes crossing the country bound for Syria in the last hours, now subsequent unconfirmed reports of large explosions outside Homs, possibly strikes on air bases. — Emma Beals (@ejbeals) April 9, 2018

#breaking news : After heavy military jet traffic over Lebanon toward Syria, reports of missile strikes now on T4 base in Homs — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) April 9, 2018

UNCONFIRMED REPORTS of air strikes in Homs #Syria https://t.co/MV0WaARDxe — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 9, 2018

PRIORITY| reports U.S Tomahawk missiles pass over #Lebanon en route to unknown targets in #Syria. https://t.co/UFYXE5mjnJ — Mikey Kay (@MikeyKayNYC) April 9, 2018

Video from the tweet above here:

عاجل:

صواريخ توماهوك اميركية تضرب #سوريا وتمر فوق #لبنان . لم تعرف المنطقة المستهدفة بعد. معلومات غير مؤكدة تتحدث عن مواقع للجيش السوري في #حمص#بشار_يقصف_دوما_بالكيماوي pic.twitter.com/u4TYN9GABC — ماوهنا (@mastter7ook5) April 9, 2018

Updates to follow.

Update 1 9:32: Pentagon denies:

Pentagon officials say there is no truth to reports that US has launched an attack against Assad bases in Syria. — Dion Nissenbaum (@DionNissenbaum) April 9, 2018

Update 9:37: White House denies, too. Possibly Israel?

UPDATE: Pentagon and White House both claim the US is NOT attacking #Syria. If true, this would mean #Israel conducted the attacks. — Paul Antonopoulos (@oulosP) April 9, 2018

Our belief is that the United States denial of military action is true. Any military action in Syria must be another actor. — DEFCONWarningSystem (@DEFCONWSALERTS) April 9, 2018

Pentagon has issued a denial. Points to IAF as most likely culprit. They also hit this base last month after Iranian drone incursion from here. Israel taking advantage of Douma chem attack opening for further strikes. Syria's wild ride gets wilder. — Neil Hauer (@NeilPHauer) April 9, 2018

Update 3: More from the White House:

A senior administration official tells CNN's Barbara Starr that reports tonight from the region claiming U.S. Tomahawk missiles have struck targets in Syria are not true. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) April 9, 2018

Update 4: More from the Pentagon:

Pentagon on reports of missile strikes in Syria: "We are aware of the reports, we have nothing to confirm." — Amanda Macias (@amanda_m_macias) April 9, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.